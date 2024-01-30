Ashanti fuels Nelly pregnancy rumours after latest performance

30 January 2024, 12:04

Nelly posts birthday tribute to Ashanti after rekindling romance

By Anna Suffolk

Ashanti has fuelled rumours she is expecting a baby following a recent performance with fellow musician Ja Rule.

Ashanti has had fans speculating over whether she is pregnant with boyfriend Nelly's child following a recent performance where some fans claimed you could see her 'baby bump'.

In recent months, numerous sources have suggested Ashanti and Nelly are expecting their first child together, following an on-off relationship spanning two decades.

During a recent tour stop in Texas, a clip has gone viral of Ashanti performing in an oversized t-shirt and thigh-high boots, with fans speculating she is concealing a bump.

Fans have speculated Ashanti is expecting.
Fans have speculated Ashanti is expecting. Picture: Getty

In a post shared to gossip account The Shade Room, Ashanti was seen performing with Ja Rule, but talk turned to her outfit as one commented: "Is that a belly?"

"I was looking at her belly the entire time," another commented on the post, where she was recorded performing hits like 'Body on Me' and 'Foolish'.

However, others reminded fans to "respect her privacy until she ready," on the video of Ashanti's performance.

Nelly and Ashanti pictured earlier this month.
Nelly and Ashanti pictured in 2023. Picture: Getty

Ashanti and Nelly have been rumoured to be expecting their first child together since December 2023, where she put and Nelly put their hands on her stomach, and broke into laughter after hinting together.

The artists first met at the Grammys in 2003 but called things off in 2013, before reconciling publicly in 2023.

So far, Ashanti and Nelly have not publicly revealed when their little one is due, however we do know it will be sometime in 2024.

