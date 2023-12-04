Ashanti is pregnant and expecting first baby with boyfriend Nelly

4 December 2023

Nelly posts birthday tribute to Ashanti after rekindling romance

Ashanti and Nelly are expecting their first baby together after rekindling their relationship earlier this year.

Ashanti, 43, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her rapper boyfriend Nelly, 49.

The ‘Foolish’ songstress first sparked pregnancy rumours over the weekend after she was spotted putting her hand on her stomach when she attended Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis, while her partner did the same, hinting at a little one on the way.

A source has now told Us Weekly: “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together.”

Ashanti is pregnant with her first baby
Ashanti is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Getty
Ashanti and Nelly are expecting their first child together
Ashanti and Nelly are expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty

This comes just months after Nelly and Ashanti rekindled their romance ten years after ending their decade-long relationship.

The artists first met at the Grammys in 2003 but called things off in 2013.

However, twenty years on from their initial romance, they got back together and have been more loved-up than ever in recent months.

It’s unclear how far along Ashanti is in her pregnancy at this stage as she’s yet to officially confirm that she’s expecting.

Ashanti and Nelly first began dating in 2003
Ashanti and Nelly first began dating in 2003. Picture: Getty

This will be the ‘Only U’ singer’s first baby, while Nelly shares two children with ex Channetta Valentine.

The ‘Just A Dream’ star has a 29-year-old daughter named Chanelle and 24-year-old son named Cornell Haynes III.

Congrats to Ashanti and Nelly!

