Nelly and Ashanti pictured looking 'smitten' amid ongoing dating rumours

R&B singers Nelly and Ashanti have continued to spark dating rumours after being spotted at a party together this week.

On Wednesday (10th May) night, the two singers were papped arriving at a 40th birthday party at New York club Marquee.

The singers have fuelled reconciliation rumours since late last year after being romantically linked throughout the 2000's.

Nelly and Ashanti pictured earlier this month. Picture: Getty

"They were smiling at each other nonstop," an insider told Page Six on the couples reunion.

The source also added that "they were super cute," with Ashanti reportedly "enjoying herself" as she watched Nelly performing several of his hits including "Hot in Herre".

Despite this, the source added that they were staying under the radar throughout the evening.

Nelly and Ashanti dated from 2003 to 2012. Picture: Getty

"They were keeping it very cute and not heavy into the PDA," the source said.

Last month, the pair fuelled dating speculation after they were spotted holding hands at a boxing match in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The duo also performed together in December 2022 during a performance of their song "Body on Me" where Ashanti was seen grinding on her former flame.