Fat Joe gives update on Nelly and Ashanti’s pregnancy

By Anna Suffolk

The 'Lean Back' singer has shared an update on Ashanti and Nelly's pregnancy.

Singer Fat Joe has shared an update on Ashanti's pregnancy with rekindled partner Nelly in a recent Instagram live stream.

The 'Lean Back' musician has claimed he is the reason behind the reconciliation of Ashanti and Nelly's relationship, which dates back almost twenty years.

Ashanti and Nelly have been rumoured to be expecting their first child together since December 2023, where she put and Nelly put their hands on her stomach, and broke into laughter after hinting together.

Fat Joe has said he is the reason Nelly and Ashanti reconciled. Picture: Getty

Ashanti & Nelly pictured at Halloween 2023. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram live stream, Fat Joe quipped that he needs "10 percent of this kid" after allegedly reconnecting the pair years after their split.

"if it wasn’t for Verzuz, that I brought Nelly out [during] me against Ja Rule, that’s when they saw each other and energy connected again."

Fat Joe did a Verzuz battle in 2021 with Ja Rule, and brought Nelly out, where reportedly he rekindled his romance with ex Ashanti.

The three pictured together. Picture: Getty

The rapper then recalled Nelly speaking to Ashanti at the event on the livestream: "He goes over there, and that starts the conversation. You know somebody gotta crack the ice — I don’t know why they fell out."

However, Fat Joe then went to deny that Ashanti was pregnant, despite a numerous number of sources claiming she is.

He did say that the pair are living "happily ever after" together, after first meeting almost 20 years ago at a Grammy Award pre-party.