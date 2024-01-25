Fat Joe gives update on Nelly and Ashanti’s pregnancy
25 January 2024, 16:35
Nelly posts birthday tribute to Ashanti after rekindling romance
The 'Lean Back' singer has shared an update on Ashanti and Nelly's pregnancy.
Listen to this article
Singer Fat Joe has shared an update on Ashanti's pregnancy with rekindled partner Nelly in a recent Instagram live stream.
The 'Lean Back' musician has claimed he is the reason behind the reconciliation of Ashanti and Nelly's relationship, which dates back almost twenty years.
- Ashanti pregnant: due date, baby’s gender & all the pregnancy details
- Nelly kids: His children’s names & ages as he’s expecting baby with Ashanti
- Ashanti is pregnant and expecting first baby with boyfriend Nelly
Ashanti and Nelly have been rumoured to be expecting their first child together since December 2023, where she put and Nelly put their hands on her stomach, and broke into laughter after hinting together.
Taking to Instagram live stream, Fat Joe quipped that he needs "10 percent of this kid" after allegedly reconnecting the pair years after their split.
"if it wasn’t for Verzuz, that I brought Nelly out [during] me against Ja Rule, that’s when they saw each other and energy connected again."
Fat Joe did a Verzuz battle in 2021 with Ja Rule, and brought Nelly out, where reportedly he rekindled his romance with ex Ashanti.
The rapper then recalled Nelly speaking to Ashanti at the event on the livestream: "He goes over there, and that starts the conversation. You know somebody gotta crack the ice — I don’t know why they fell out."
However, Fat Joe then went to deny that Ashanti was pregnant, despite a numerous number of sources claiming she is.
He did say that the pair are living "happily ever after" together, after first meeting almost 20 years ago at a Grammy Award pre-party.