Aitch and Ashanti 'Baby' lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of track 'Baby', from Aitch and Ashanti

Dropping his first solo single of the year, Aitch – whose real name is Harrison James Armstrong – is back, sampling Ashanti's hit 2003 single 'Rock Wit U (Aww Baby)' for his new track ahead of the release of his forthcoming debut album.

Directed by Zain Alexander Shammas, the music video sees the rapper in Malibu going through several highs and lows of his relationship with his onscreen girlfriend. Fans will also spot his rumoured girlfriend Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg.

To celebrate the release of the track and video, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of new track 'Baby'.

Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg appearing in Aitch's new music video for 'Baby'. Picture: YouTube

"Awww, baby, awww, baby, I just wanna love you, baby, Always thinkin' of you, baby"

This line in the song is a solid sample from Ashanti's 2003 hit single 'Rock Wit U (Aww Baby)' where she sings those words exact. The song, which appeared on her second studio album, Chapter II, peaked at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 for one week and became her first international hit .

"I ain't having no distraction when I'm runnin' up a cheque"

Aitch is all about his coin, and as stated, hasn't got time for anybody to distract him when he's running up his money. Stay focused Aitch!

"I be on a vibe, money to the side, I'm just tryna live my life"

Despite all the money he makes, Aitch is a simple guy vibing through life. Putting all the money he's made to the side, he's just trying to live his life. Bless him!

Aitch attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Getty

What are the full lyrics to Aitch & Ashanti's 'Baby'?

[Intro: Aitch, Ashanti]

Awww, baby, awww, baby

I just wanna love you, baby

Always thinkin' of you, baby

You know I got it, baby, what do you want? (Awww, baby)

You know I got it, baby, what do you need? (Awww, baby)

She like, "I just wanna love you, baby"

She say, "Always thinkin' of you, baby"(Yeah)

Awww, baby, awww, baby

She like, "I just wanna love you, baby"

She like, "Always thinkin' of you, baby"(Yeah)

You know I got it, baby, what do you want? (Awww, baby)

You know I got it, baby, what do you need? (Awww, baby)

She like, "I just wanna love you, baby"

She like, "Always thinkin' of you, baby"



[Verse 1: Aitch, Ashanti]

Yeah, yo, I don't only love her for her the sex (Awww, baby)

But I swear to God, I love it when she says (Awww, baby)

She know that she fuckin' with the best

Thinkin' she an angel 'til I put her on the bed (Ha)

Gotta chase this money, baby, nothin' to be said (Awww, baby)

I ain't having no distraction when I'm runnin' up a cheque (Awww, baby)

Every time I leave the crib, I got you lookin' at me stressed

But as soon as I'm home (Oh, baby, I'm satisfied)

Yeah, face down, a*se up, c*ck it right back

Baby, how you not a model with a body like that? (Awww, baby)

Oh God, when she top me, she the top of my class

When we f*ck, I'ma copyright that (That's mine)

I be on a vibe

Money to the side, I'm just tryna live my life (Yeah)

I can't even leave without her giving me the eyes

Babe, it ain't my fault, I gotta focus on what's mine

Take it easy, give me time (Young Aitch, yeah)

[Chorus: Aitch, Ashanti]

You know I got it, baby, what do you want? (Awww, baby)

You know I got it, baby, what do you need? (Awww, baby)

She like, "I just wanna love you, baby"

She like, "Always thinkin' of you, baby"(Yeah)

You know I got it, baby, what do you want? (Awww, baby)

You can have it if you're rollin' with me (Awww, baby)

She like, "I just wanna love you, baby"(Yeah)

She like, "Always thinkin' of you, baby"(Yeah)



[Verse 2: Aitch, Ashanti]

She want kids, I want cribs in the sticks (Yeah)

Still boujee, she ain't tryna wait 'til Christmas for gifts (Ooh)

If I left, would she miss me a bit? (Yeah)

Is she ridin' my wave? Is she sinkin' my ship? (No way)

Tough love, yeah, it literally is

And I know you get pissed when you're thinkin' of it (Uh)

But we can still get that bling on your wrist

She like, "Oh, baby, I'm satisfied"(Woo)

Yeah, yo, now I'm zoned out, start to go mental

I can't mix my love with my schedule (No way)

Always askin' me why I'm never home

I just said, "I gotta push my potential"

Wake up lookin' sexy, and she stunning when she pose

Close to perfect when she naked and she curvy in the clothes

Get the Lamborghini white, I paint the Urus like her toes

Ain't no other brother got her this certi and she knows (Young Aitch)

[Chorus: Aitch, Ashanti]

You know I got it, baby, what do you want? (Awww, baby)

You know I got it, baby, what do you need? (Awww, baby)

She like, "I just wanna love you, baby"

She like, "Always thinkin' of you, baby"(Yeah)

You know I got it, baby, what do you want? (Awww, baby)

You can have it if you're rollin' with me (Awww, baby)

She like, "I just wanna love you, baby"

She like, "Always thinkin' of you, baby"



[Outro: Aitch, Ashanti]

Can you rock with me? (Awww, baby)

Nonstop with me (Oh, no)

Can you take it to the top with me?

I just wanna love you, baby (I wanna love you, babe)(Hahaha)

Always thinking of you, babe (Thinkin' of you)

Can you roll with me? (Ooh, baby)

All over me (Over me)

Can you take control of me?

She say, "I just wanna love you, baby" (Love you)

She say, "Always thinkin' of you, baby"(Yeah)

Can you roll with me? (Ooh, baby)

All over me (Over me)

Can you take control of me?(Yeah)

I just wanna love you, baby (Love you)

Always thinking of you, baby