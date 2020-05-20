Ashanti finally responds to Ja Rule dating rumours

20 May 2020, 10:49

Ashanti responds to Ja Rule dating rumours
Ashanti responds to Ja Rule dating rumours. Picture: Getty

Ja Rule and Ashanti released a number of songs together including 'Mesmerize' and 'Always On Time'.

Back in the noughties, Ashanti and Ja Rule were one of the most successful music duos, releasing a number of huge hit songs together and putting their label Murder Inc on the map, years before Ja Rule became embroiled in the Fyre Fest scandal.

But whilst the may have had seriously strong chemistry on their songs, Ashanti has now insisted that the pair never dated in real life, despite fans being convinced there was more to their relationship than hit songs.

Ashanti has opened up about her relationship with Ja Rule
Ashanti has opened up about her relationship with Ja Rule. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Fat Joe, who she worked with on the song 'What's Luv?', Ashanti denied dating rumours and said, "Our chemistry was so ill. We never messed with each other like it never was even a thing."

Explaining how her relationship with Ja worked, Ashanti continued, "So we could not see each other for months and we would be at an awards show and perform on stage and it would look like we've been together the whole day. Even sometimes we would be coordinated with our outfits."

Acknowledging fan theories that she had been in a relationship wioth Ja Rule, Ashanti continued, "It's crazy to have that kind of chemistry with someone you're not in a relationship with."

Ja Rule and Ashanti were the hottest Hip Hop duo in the early noughties
Ja Rule and Ashanti were the hottest Hip Hop duo in the early noughties. Picture: Getty

Ashanti and Ja Rule have previously teased a joint album together, but so far the record has never emerged despite fans demanding it from the hitmakers.

Speaking about the rumoured project back in 2019, Ashanti said, “We have some shows together. He’s definitely gonna be working on stuff and we’re gonna be doing some stuff together as well. We’re still on the path to dropping a joint album. I think that should be kind of cool, too.”

