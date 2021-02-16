Aitch new album 2021: release date, songs, tracklist and more
16 February 2021, 16:33
Is Aitch dropping a new album in 2021? Is he releasing any new songs? Here's what we know.
It sounds like Aitch is readying his debut album, and fans have been waiting for this since 2018.
The following year, the Manchester rapper stole the show with features on Young T & Bugsey's 'Strike Me A Pose' and the 'Keisha & Becky' remix with Russ Millions, Tion Wayne, Swarmz, Savo, and JAY1.
Plus, he's since gone on to top the charts with singles like 'Taste (Make It Shake)', 'Rain' with AJ Tracey and 'Buss Down' with ZieZie, to name a few.
So, who's ready for that new Aitch?
What songs are on Aitch's new album?
In February 2021, Aitch tweeted about his hotly-anticipated upcoming music, writing, "New Music Soon".
The Manchester rapper hasn't dropped any solo material since his 2020 EP Polaris, which was released at the end of May last year.
Polaris featured songs including 'Safe To Say', 'Raw' and monster hit 'Rain' with AJ Tracey featuring Tay Keith.
His 2019 EP, AitcH2O, included smash hits 'Taste (Make It Shake)' and 'Buss Down' featuring Zie Zie.
Who features on Aitch's new album?
No features have been confirmed for Aitch's debut album, but some of the rapper's previous collaborators could well appear on the record.
In the past, Aitch has worked with artists including AJ Tracey and Tay Keith ('Rain'), Young T & Bugsey ('Strike Me A Pose'), ZieZie ('Buss Down'), Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Jaykae ('Take Me Back To London') and D-Block Europe ('UFO') to name a few.
What is Aitch's new album called?
Aitch is yet to reveal the title of his debut album.
His previous projects include Polaris (2020), AitcH2O (2019) and On Your Marks (2017).
When is Aitch's new album being released?
At the moment, Aitch is yet to confirm the release date of his debut album.