Aitch new album 2021: release date, songs, tracklist and more

Aitch new album 2021: release date, songs, tracklist and more. Picture: Getty

Is Aitch dropping a new album in 2021? Is he releasing any new songs? Here's what we know.

It sounds like Aitch is readying his debut album, and fans have been waiting for this since 2018.

The following year, the Manchester rapper stole the show with features on Young T & Bugsey's 'Strike Me A Pose' and the 'Keisha & Becky' remix with Russ Millions, Tion Wayne, Swarmz, Savo, and JAY1.

Plus, he's since gone on to top the charts with singles like 'Taste (Make It Shake)', 'Rain' with AJ Tracey and 'Buss Down' with ZieZie, to name a few.

So, who's ready for that new Aitch?