ArrDee & Aitch 'War' lyrics meaning explained
4 February 2022, 17:25
Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of the new track 'War' from ArrDee & Aitch
ArrDee and Aitch have finally teamed up together, releasing their widely awaited collaboration 'War' over a drill instrumental produced by LiTek and WhYJay.
Dropping the single for the first yesterday (Feb 3rd) on our very own Robert Bruce's Homegrown show, fans have been anticipating a collaboration between the two singers since ArrDee's appeared on the chart-topping remix of Tion Wayne and Russ Millions' "Body."
To celebrate the release of the video and the track, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics to their new track 'War'.
"Yeah, kick in the door (Kick in the door) Been in the gutter, I come from the mud, I can give you a tour"
The idiom "coming from the mud" is more American than British, and it refers to someone who comes from an impoverished neighbourhood. In this line, Aitch is referring to growing up on a council estate in Moston, Manchester, which is known for being a dangerous neighbourhood with a high poverty rate.
"If they wanna battle, I'm ready for war (I'm ready for war)"
This lyric, which is taken from the chorus, makes major reference to the song, and is a clear indication that 'if you want to battle either ArrDee or Aitch, they are ready to fight'!
"Spit a line and fire up man in the booth"
This clever line from Aitch makes reference to Charlie Sloth's former iconic rap show 'Charlie Sloth, Fire In The Booth', where famous rappers would come and 'spit a line of fire in the booth'.
"Hard to moan when you live this blessed"
In this line, both Aitch is saying that when your life is blessed with goodness, its hard to moan and complain about anything... must be nice!
What are the full lyrics to ArrDee & Aitch's 'War'?
[Intro: ArrDee]
Hold on, hold on, hold on (It's Tekky) (WhYJay)
Ready for war, they wanna battle
[Chorus: ArrDee & Aitch]
If they wanna battle, I'm ready for war (Woo)
I come from the struggle and love all the trouble, I've been here before
I'm done and I'm sick of the talk, with their smiling faces, not anymore (Woo)
Yeah, kick in the door (Kick in the door)
Been in the gutter, I come from the mud, I can give you a tour
If they wanna battle, I'm ready for war (I'm ready for war)
I come from the struggle and love all the trouble, I've been hеre before (Yеah)
I'm done and I'm sick of the talk, with their smiling faces, not anymore
Yeah, kick in the door (Woop, woop) (Kick in the door)
Been in the gutter, I come from the mud, I can give you a tour
[Verse 1: ArrDee]
If they wanna battle, I'm lettin' it loose
I've been the bigger man, they didn't give a damn
And I don't wanna call a truce (No way)
And they don't wanna hear the truth
They think it was luck that got me in the booth (Ha)
'Cause I'm up, and I'm eatin' my fruits
And they didn't see the seeds or the bleedin'
Non-believin', underachievin'
See, I remember this time, I was flat on my arse
Mum lost the yard and I'm tryna graft
Studio was my time apart
I'd go bake off back at Muli's yard
Schemin' how we'd get our mulas up (Uh)
Stupidness for a few quid more
Thank God everyday that music bussed
Think I ain't ready? You stupid cunt
[Chorus: ArrDee & Aitch]
If they wanna battle, I'm ready for war (Woo)
I come from the struggle and I love all the trouble, I've been here before
I'm done and I'm sick of the talk, with their smiling faces, not anymore (Woo)
Yeah, kick in the door(Kick in the door)
Been in the gutter, I come from the mud, I can give you a tour
If they wanna battle, I'm ready for war (I'm ready for war)
I come from the struggle and I love all the trouble, I've been here before (Yeah)
I'm done and I'm sick of the talk, with their smiling faces, not anymore
Yeah, kick in the door (Woop, woop) (Kick in the door)
Been in the gutter, I come from the mud, I can give you a tour
[Verse 2: Aitch]
Yo, alright, I got sixteen, fifteen left
Armz Korleone when I lift these reps (Whoosh)
Hard to moan when you live this blessed
Bro don't park the chrome, he just rips and press (Bah, bah)
Swipe and go, I spend quids on creps
Multiply my dough when I flip this cheque
All I write 'bout's tits and sex
I'm surprised I ain't had no pickneys yet (Ah)
Nah, I lied, these man are my yutes
Spit a line and fire up man in the booth
Bring the ride out, stand on the roof
Man tried but you just can't battle the truth (No way)
So my guys still savage a yute
It's not a music vid, they ain't plannin' a shoot (Yeah)
If it happens, it happens, it's true, but─ (Woah)
[Chorus: ArrDee & Aitch]
IIf they wanna battle, I'm ready for war (Woo)
I come from the struggle and I love all the trouble, I've been here before
I'm done and I'm sick of the talk, with their smiling faces, not anymore (Woo)
Yeah, kick in the door(Kick in the door)
Been in the gutter, I come from the mud, I can give you a tour
If they wanna battle, I'm ready for war (I'm ready for war)
I come from the struggle and I love all the trouble, I've been here before (Yeah)
I'm done and I'm sick of the talk, with their smiling faces, not anymore
Yeah, kick in the door (Woop, woop) (Kick in the door)
Been in the gutter, I come from the mud, I can give you a tour
[Outro: ArrDee]
Ready for war, ready for war