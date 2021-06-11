Aitch and ArrDee jump on Instagram Live to talk music, partying, haircuts and more

The 'Oliver Twist' rapper chopped it up with Aitch on the Manchester native's livestream.

Aitch and ArrDee are two of the hottest young rappers in the game right now, so it was only matter of time before the pair linked up.

During an Instagram Live yesterday (10 Jun), Brighton rapper ArrDee joined Aitch to talk about their latest music releases and the possibility of the pair linking up during their time in London.

The duo spoke about the success of ArrDee's latest single 'Oliver Twist' before chatting about their respective haircuts, partying at Tape and their music.

"What you saying though? Are you dropping soon? Are you hitting them fast again or taking it easy for a sec?" Aitch asked ArrDee.

"Listen we're powering through bruv, trust me. Every month, trying to give them something every month," ArrDee replied, "We've got something special coming for them for them next, I don't even know if I'm allowed to announce it."

"We have to link up though at some time!" ArrDee said to Aitch, "It's only right, just shut them down quickly, take over the Internet."

Are we about to see an Aitch and ArrDee collaboration? Keep your eyes peeled, folks.