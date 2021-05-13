Aitch and ArrDee: Why are the two rappers being compared?

Aitch and ArrDee: Why are the two rappers being compared? Picture: Getty/Instagram

One is a BRIT nominated chart-topper, and the other is one of the brightest rising rappers in the game - here's the lowdown on Aitch and ArrDee.

When it comes to the rap game, the UK is shining right now. Many of the world's most commercially successful hip-hop tracks released over the past few years have been recorded and produced by British artists.

One of those artists needs no introduction. After breaking onto the scene with his viral single 'Straight Rhymez' in 2018, Aitch has been on an upward trajectory.

Aged just 21, the New Moston, Manchester native already has a slew of hit songs under his belt, including three platinum certified singles; solo effort 'Taste (Make It Shake)', 'Rain' with AJ Tracey and Tay Keith, and 'Strike a Pose' alongside Young T & Bugsey.

Aitch, whose real name is Harrison Armstrong, has also been nominated for two BRIT Awards during his career; Best New Artist in 2020, and Song of the Year for 'Rain' in 2021.

Often citing 50 Cent as one of his inspirations, Aitch has released three EPs - On Your Marks (2017), AitcH2O (2019) and Polaris (2020) - and he's said to be working on his hotly-anticipated debut album.

Meanwhile, Brighton-based rapper ArrDee has been rising up the ranks as one of the hottest young rappers to watch right now. Real name Riley Davies, the 18-year-old pricked up ears with his 'Cheeky Bars' freestyle in early 2020, which has since racked up over 2.5 million views.

Popular track '6AM in Brighton' and a series of freestyles followed, before his verse on Tion Wayne and Russ Millions 'Body (Remix)' went viral on TikTok later in the year.

Since ArrDee's emergence onto the scene, however, ongoing comparisons have been made between himself and Aitch by people online.

The comparisons are almost to be expected; the rappers bare somewhat of a resemblance to one another, are recording music with the same artists (Tion Wayne, Russ) and share a similar come-up story by releasing popular freestyles online.

"I’ve just realized Aitch and Arrdee aren’t the same person," tweeted one user, while another tweeted, "Arrdee and Aitch are twins and no one can convince me other wise".

Neither Aitch nor Arrdee have publicly responded to the comparisons, but some fans are hoping to hear the pair collaborate on a song together. "Arrdee x Aitch would be a nice combo," tweeted one, as another wrote, "Aitch x Arrdee finna slap, hard".

The pair were rumoured to be working on a track after a tweet from an account claiming to be owned by ArrDee - which later transpired to be fake - insinuated so, which only fuelled more hype from fans.

Only time will tell!