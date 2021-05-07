What are the full lyrics to Tion Wayne & Russ 'Body' remix?

[Intro: Mr WOT, Tion Wayne & Russ Millions]

Crud

Brap (Mm-mm), yo

Muad

Gotcha

E-E-English girl named Fiona

Big batty girl named Abiola (Mm-mm)

Body-ody shaped like Cola (Bah)

Back up, back up, bring it to the owner



[Chorus: Tion Wayne & Russ Millions]

Man, I'm still up on the roads, could've left (Bah, bah)

Still chattin' to my bros on the tech' (Mm-mm)

F**k that, man, I don't give a F (Boom, boom)

What, you wanna get smoked? Cigarette (Bah, bah, bah)

English, English girl named Fiona, African girl, Adeola

Body-ody shaped like Cola, back up, back up, ayy, come closer



[Verse 1: Russ Millions]

Vida loca (Bullet), high as a kite, never sober (Shaka)

Python, hit him with a Cobra

Free up my bro Casanova (Free him up)

Badman persona, badman alone can control her ('Trol her)

Sorry, sorry, your sis got bent over

Push in my 'ood, take anaconda

[Verse 2: ArrDee]

Ay, have you seen the state of her body? (Mad)

If I beat it, I ain't wearin' a johnny (Hah)

Adeola wanna roll with a geezer (With a geez)

Is it me or the lifestyle, sweetheart?

Actually, I don't give a shit (Nah)

I'm a rapper now, might as well live in it (Live in it)

She smoke up in my hotel, billin' it (Billin' it)

You can do what you like darlin', ArrDee don't give a F

Still get brain when I smoke cigarettes

White boy wasted, coke get her wet

But my big brownin' love roll with the Zs

I'm an English boy, but I'm so bloody lit

Yo, Tizzy, my killy, I'm litty, I'm burst

And her body come silly (Ayy) pull up to the AP (Ayy)

(Ayy) 'cause we're gonna get busy, (Ayy) the king of my city for really



[Chorus: Tion Wayne & Russ Millions]

Man, I'm still up on the roads, could've left (Mm-mm)

Still chattin' to my bros on the tech' (Bah, bah)

F**k that, man, I don't give a F (Brrr)

What, you wanna get smoked? Cigarette

English, English girl named Fiona, African girl, Adeola

Body-ody shaped like Cola, back up back up, ayy, come closer



[Verse 3: E1]

Don't come too close

Should I take Keisha or should I take Becky?

Russ, Tion Wayne both said "I dunno"

I swear Big A should be sponsored by Nike

'Cah he's got so much TEC when he's tryna score goals

Ordnance Road, bro back that pole

Mm-mm, if you know then you know (You know)

E1, I'm bringin' it back

Drop a gun lean 'cah no one's been slapped

I'm in the backseat with a brownin' yat'

With the biggest of backs and the shoulder tap (Leng)

They give us the biggest of chats

But live in the flesh, didn't see no hands (No hands)

"Anyting green get bun" is a cap

'Cah no one in 3x3's been blammed (It's for fashion)

[Verse 4: Bugzy Malone]

Look, you don't wanna get left in a mess (Ah-ha, boom)

Gun shot from the right and the left (Boom)

Fifty G's won't pay for your life

Get blazed like Cali with no cigarette (Yeah, yeah)

E-English girl named Fiona (Huh?)

Straight Hennessy with no Cola (Huh?)

Know man since Bergkamp and Zola

Hold onto the super soaker (Ai)

Anything to be God, like may the clean hearted walk free

It's ironic, 'cause he got wetted for spillin' his drink on me (Boom, boom, boom)

Needs resuscitation just to help him breathe

Man drown when it's an internal bleed

But I don't care for your nickname, or your last name

Anyone can get R.I.P.'d (Woo)



[Chorus: Tion Wayne & Russ Millions]

Man, I'm still up on the roads, could've left (Mm-mm)

Still chattin' to my bros on the tech' (Bah, bah)

F**k that, man, I don't give a F (Brrr)

What, you wanna get smoked? Cigarette

English, English girl named Fiona, African girl, Adeola

Body-ody shaped like Cola, back up back up, ayy, come closer



[Verse 5: Fivio Foreign]

Look, huh, hol' up (Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up)

I think I know her (Uh)

I don't like your tone, girl, talk a little lower (Nah)

N***a get shot for smokin' my roll-up (Boom, boom, huh)

You said you got it now you gotta show up (Yeah)

Shawty gon' suck me up until it's over (Yeah)

She like a little pretzel, you can fold her (Nah)

She got the twenty inches with the closer, huh

Yeah, 808 (Uh, yeah), no, I don't play no games (Nah)

I don't say nothin', I don't clear no names (Nah)

If man's not hot, then man's not sayin' (Look)

If man gets boomed, then I get blamed (Boom)

I took a Perky, I'm out of my brain

I ain't never steppin' out of my lane (Nah)

Man, I did a lot of sh*t, man, I'm, proud of my name (Uh)

[Verse 6: ZT]

(Woo) ZT, I'm a C double S (Yes)

Chest shot specialist, wet man's chest

B double S (Ayy), backshot specialist

Bruck up the p*m-p*m, leave that wet

Bad B's in love with the set, no stress, get bread

And we set them trends, no meds

We flex on the opps, get vexed

No net, but you know that we scored on them (Boom, boom)

Me and E just stepped on scene, SOS for an anti-green

AFG is an anti team, I don't know 'bout them, I got a rams on me (Mm-mm)

I see one of them IC3's

I make the hand ting beat (Brap, brap)

Neezy stuck in the streets (Mm-mm), shoutout my 3x3's (Brrr, brap)



[Verse 7: Darkoo]

Touch my watch, man, you must be crazy (Bad him up)

Had an Rollie, then I switched to the AP (Boom)

Body like an earthquake, somethin' like Haiti (Ah)

She knows me in pages, she callin' me "Baby" (Yes)

In twenty-three hours, had them bring that back (Bring it)

A Rolex can't phase me

Time be money, so b**ch come pay me

Swing both ways or bring your lady

Jiggy with the baddie, wanna come get jiggy with it

And I ain't talking waps, but she know that I'm strapped

(Really, really with it) Yeah, you know me, I'm really, really with it

Can't compare when you talk about stacks

Can't compare when you talk about stacks

Hundred K when I pay my tax

Bend it, shawty wanna make it clap

Bend it, shawty wanna arch her back



[Verse 8: Buni]

"Gun lean get shot from the backseat"

'Til man pull up and bun out the backseat (Nakky)

Gassed up, top boy like Ashley

Tappy, swing, get ying up badly (Ying)

Good d**k make gyal scream "Papi"

She holds my wappy, she makes me happy (Mm-mm)

You know I'm tappy, I chat, and not cappy

I rub my mashy, I'm too-too catty (Too catty)

Make man shake, no Harlem (Wah?)

Gassed up, 300, no Spartan (Oi)

I beg man pardon, dot-dot blastin'

Might get blicked where you're two-step dancin' (Brrr)

I do no talkin', the gyal, I'm clartin'

It's your boy in a spliff, I rass him (Mm-mm)

Bro red card him, shots, no warning

When I see red, I'm chargin' (Dead)



[Chorus: Tion Wayne & Russ Millions]

Mm-mm, yo, man, I'm still up on the roads, could've left (Mm-mm)

Still chattin' to my bros on the tech' (Bah, bah)

F**k that, man, I don't give a F (Brrr)

What, you wanna get smoked? Cigarette

English, English girl named Fiona, African girl, Adeola

Body-ody shaped like Cola, back up back up, ayy, come closer