Tion Wayne & Russ Millions 'Body' remix lyrics meaning revealed
7 May 2021, 16:20
Arrdee, E1, Bugzy Malone, Fivio Foreign, ZT, Darkoo and Buni have jumped on the 'Body Remix'. Here is a lyric meaning breakdown to the song.
Tion Wayne X Russ enlisted some of the hottest artists from the UK and US for their 'Body' remix.
Artists such as Arrdee, E1(3X3), Bugzy ,ZT (3X3), Darkoo, Buni (SMG) and Fivio Foreign are on the popular track's remix.
While the track has taken off an is set to perform high on the UK Charts, a big talking point from the track is the wide introduction Brighton rapper Arrdee to the mainstream music.
The rapper, who proudly represents his area in his '6AM in Brighton' track, recently made an emergence on the UK music scene.
He is widely known for his lyric "Ay, have you seen the state of her body? (Mad)/If I beat it, I ain't wearin' a johnny (Hah)", which has gone viral on TikTok.
Here's a lyric meaning breakdown of standout lyrics from the track.
"E-E-English girl named Fiona/Big batty girl named Abiola (Mm-mm)/Body-ody shaped like Cola (Bah)" - Tion Wayne & Russ Millions
The girls named Fiona, Abiola and Adeola are reminiscent of Russ and Tion Wayne’s first collaboration "Keisha & Becky" – which was released in March 2019.
The pair are showing their appreciation for women, especially those whose figure is shaped like a coca-cola bottle.
The coca-cola bottle represents a woman body which is shaped like an hourglass. The body physique consists of a bust and hips of the same width with a tiny waist.
"Ay, have you seen the state of her body? (Mad)/If I beat it, I ain't wearin' a johnny (Hah)/Adeola wanna roll with a geezer (With a geez)/Is it me or the lifestyle, sweetheart?" - Arrdee
ArrDee wants to sleep with Adeola, stating he won’t wear a form of protection during the sexual activity —stylised as “Johnny”.
"I swear Big A should be sponsored by Nike/'Cah he's got so much TEC when he's tryna score goals" - E1
Big A is a notable 3x3 member, currently in prison.He got a respectable shout out from Tion Wayne on “Body” when he raps:"Free Big A, he’s too militant".
E1 says Big A should be sponsored by Nike, referencing their Nike Tech Fleece range. The bar contains a double entendre—“Tek/Tec” is UK slang for a gun (TEC-9 handgun) and “scoring goals” is a common gang euphemism for getting at enemies.
"Touch my watch, man, you must be crazy (Bad him up)/Had an Rollie, then I switched to the AP (Boom)" - Darkoo
In this bar, Darkoo interpolates a line from the chorus of Tion Wayne’s “I Dunno”, while boasting about her Rolex and Audemars Piguet watch.
What are the full lyrics to Tion Wayne & Russ 'Body' remix?
[Intro: Mr WOT, Tion Wayne & Russ Millions]
Crud
Brap (Mm-mm), yo
Muad
Gotcha
E-E-English girl named Fiona
Big batty girl named Abiola (Mm-mm)
Body-ody shaped like Cola (Bah)
Back up, back up, bring it to the owner
[Chorus: Tion Wayne & Russ Millions]
Man, I'm still up on the roads, could've left (Bah, bah)
Still chattin' to my bros on the tech' (Mm-mm)
F**k that, man, I don't give a F (Boom, boom)
What, you wanna get smoked? Cigarette (Bah, bah, bah)
English, English girl named Fiona, African girl, Adeola
Body-ody shaped like Cola, back up, back up, ayy, come closer
[Verse 1: Russ Millions]
Vida loca (Bullet), high as a kite, never sober (Shaka)
Python, hit him with a Cobra
Free up my bro Casanova (Free him up)
Badman persona, badman alone can control her ('Trol her)
Sorry, sorry, your sis got bent over
Push in my 'ood, take anaconda
[Verse 2: ArrDee]
Ay, have you seen the state of her body? (Mad)
If I beat it, I ain't wearin' a johnny (Hah)
Adeola wanna roll with a geezer (With a geez)
Is it me or the lifestyle, sweetheart?
Actually, I don't give a shit (Nah)
I'm a rapper now, might as well live in it (Live in it)
She smoke up in my hotel, billin' it (Billin' it)
You can do what you like darlin', ArrDee don't give a F
Still get brain when I smoke cigarettes
White boy wasted, coke get her wet
But my big brownin' love roll with the Zs
I'm an English boy, but I'm so bloody lit
Yo, Tizzy, my killy, I'm litty, I'm burst
And her body come silly (Ayy) pull up to the AP (Ayy)
(Ayy) 'cause we're gonna get busy, (Ayy) the king of my city for really
[Chorus: Tion Wayne & Russ Millions]
Man, I'm still up on the roads, could've left (Mm-mm)
Still chattin' to my bros on the tech' (Bah, bah)
F**k that, man, I don't give a F (Brrr)
What, you wanna get smoked? Cigarette
English, English girl named Fiona, African girl, Adeola
Body-ody shaped like Cola, back up back up, ayy, come closer
[Verse 3: E1]
Don't come too close
Should I take Keisha or should I take Becky?
Russ, Tion Wayne both said "I dunno"
I swear Big A should be sponsored by Nike
'Cah he's got so much TEC when he's tryna score goals
Ordnance Road, bro back that pole
Mm-mm, if you know then you know (You know)
E1, I'm bringin' it back
Drop a gun lean 'cah no one's been slapped
I'm in the backseat with a brownin' yat'
With the biggest of backs and the shoulder tap (Leng)
They give us the biggest of chats
But live in the flesh, didn't see no hands (No hands)
"Anyting green get bun" is a cap
'Cah no one in 3x3's been blammed (It's for fashion)
[Verse 4: Bugzy Malone]
Look, you don't wanna get left in a mess (Ah-ha, boom)
Gun shot from the right and the left (Boom)
Fifty G's won't pay for your life
Get blazed like Cali with no cigarette (Yeah, yeah)
E-English girl named Fiona (Huh?)
Straight Hennessy with no Cola (Huh?)
Know man since Bergkamp and Zola
Hold onto the super soaker (Ai)
Anything to be God, like may the clean hearted walk free
It's ironic, 'cause he got wetted for spillin' his drink on me (Boom, boom, boom)
Needs resuscitation just to help him breathe
Man drown when it's an internal bleed
But I don't care for your nickname, or your last name
Anyone can get R.I.P.'d (Woo)
[Chorus: Tion Wayne & Russ Millions]
Man, I'm still up on the roads, could've left (Mm-mm)
Still chattin' to my bros on the tech' (Bah, bah)
F**k that, man, I don't give a F (Brrr)
What, you wanna get smoked? Cigarette
English, English girl named Fiona, African girl, Adeola
Body-ody shaped like Cola, back up back up, ayy, come closer
[Verse 5: Fivio Foreign]
Look, huh, hol' up (Hol' up, hol' up, hol' up)
I think I know her (Uh)
I don't like your tone, girl, talk a little lower (Nah)
N***a get shot for smokin' my roll-up (Boom, boom, huh)
You said you got it now you gotta show up (Yeah)
Shawty gon' suck me up until it's over (Yeah)
She like a little pretzel, you can fold her (Nah)
She got the twenty inches with the closer, huh
Yeah, 808 (Uh, yeah), no, I don't play no games (Nah)
I don't say nothin', I don't clear no names (Nah)
If man's not hot, then man's not sayin' (Look)
If man gets boomed, then I get blamed (Boom)
I took a Perky, I'm out of my brain
I ain't never steppin' out of my lane (Nah)
Man, I did a lot of sh*t, man, I'm, proud of my name (Uh)
[Verse 6: ZT]
(Woo) ZT, I'm a C double S (Yes)
Chest shot specialist, wet man's chest
B double S (Ayy), backshot specialist
Bruck up the p*m-p*m, leave that wet
Bad B's in love with the set, no stress, get bread
And we set them trends, no meds
We flex on the opps, get vexed
No net, but you know that we scored on them (Boom, boom)
Me and E just stepped on scene, SOS for an anti-green
AFG is an anti team, I don't know 'bout them, I got a rams on me (Mm-mm)
I see one of them IC3's
I make the hand ting beat (Brap, brap)
Neezy stuck in the streets (Mm-mm), shoutout my 3x3's (Brrr, brap)
[Verse 7: Darkoo]
Touch my watch, man, you must be crazy (Bad him up)
Had an Rollie, then I switched to the AP (Boom)
Body like an earthquake, somethin' like Haiti (Ah)
She knows me in pages, she callin' me "Baby" (Yes)
In twenty-three hours, had them bring that back (Bring it)
A Rolex can't phase me
Time be money, so b**ch come pay me
Swing both ways or bring your lady
Jiggy with the baddie, wanna come get jiggy with it
And I ain't talking waps, but she know that I'm strapped
(Really, really with it) Yeah, you know me, I'm really, really with it
Can't compare when you talk about stacks
Can't compare when you talk about stacks
Hundred K when I pay my tax
Bend it, shawty wanna make it clap
Bend it, shawty wanna arch her back
[Verse 8: Buni]
"Gun lean get shot from the backseat"
'Til man pull up and bun out the backseat (Nakky)
Gassed up, top boy like Ashley
Tappy, swing, get ying up badly (Ying)
Good d**k make gyal scream "Papi"
She holds my wappy, she makes me happy (Mm-mm)
You know I'm tappy, I chat, and not cappy
I rub my mashy, I'm too-too catty (Too catty)
Make man shake, no Harlem (Wah?)
Gassed up, 300, no Spartan (Oi)
I beg man pardon, dot-dot blastin'
Might get blicked where you're two-step dancin' (Brrr)
I do no talkin', the gyal, I'm clartin'
It's your boy in a spliff, I rass him (Mm-mm)
Bro red card him, shots, no warning
When I see red, I'm chargin' (Dead)
[Chorus: Tion Wayne & Russ Millions]
Mm-mm, yo, man, I'm still up on the roads, could've left (Mm-mm)
Still chattin' to my bros on the tech' (Bah, bah)
F**k that, man, I don't give a F (Brrr)
What, you wanna get smoked? Cigarette
English, English girl named Fiona, African girl, Adeola
Body-ody shaped like Cola, back up back up, ayy, come closer