J. Cole 'Interlude' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

The track is set to feature on the rapper's new album, The Off-Season.

In the build-up to his new album The Off-Season, J. Cole gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect to hear on the record with his new single 'Interlude' (stylised 'i n t e r l u d e').

The song features a single verse, and hears the Dreamville rapper spit about his come-up and his presence in the rap game.

"Told myself I would drop the album all at once. Sometimes you gotta say f**k it tho," he wrote on Instagram as he announced the release of the track.

So, what do the lyrics to 'Interlude' really mean?

We came a long way, man, we done came a long way / And we sittin' on top of this shit - Cole reflects on the success of his stellar hip-hop career and looks back on the progress he's made in his life.

This Southern heat make unbearable summers / Just last week, seen your mama weep / Crying 'cause she don't wan' bury your brother - The rapper's impeccable wordplay comes into full effect here with the use of a double entendre. 'Southern heat' references the warm temperatures in the southern areas of the United States, while also nodding to the face that these States have some of the highest rates of gun deaths in the country. He mentions a mother crying at the death of her son as a result.

The blood leaks while thе EMTs / Gotta carry her baby like surrogate mothеrs - A surrogate mother is a women who agrees to carry and deliver someone else's child, a practice often chosen due to pregnancy complications. Cole compares the use of stretchers and ambulances used by medical professionals to the carrying of a child.

My homie' homie got out on parole / He sold more Coca-Cola than the soda industry - When Coca-Cola - which is often shortened to 'Coke' - was first invented, the drink contained cocaine before it was removed in 1903. Here, Cole is rapping about his friend dealing drugs.

Christ went to Heaven aged thirty-three / And so did Pimp C and so did Nipsey - Here, Cole references the death of Jesus Christ, who is said to have died at the age of 33. Texas rapper Pimp C died in December 2007 aged 33 from an accidental codeine overdose. Nipsey Hussle died in March 2019, also aged 33, after being shot in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles.

Check out the full lyrics to 'Interlude' by J. Cole below.

[Intro]

I'm a livin' little good thing

It's like you never lived for me

Mama said you was a good thing, uh

Good, good, good

Yeah

We came a long way, man, we done came a long way

And we sittin' on top of this s**t

This s**t can go one or two ways

This s**t can go up, it can go down

Either way, n***a, I'm prepared

Feel me? Yeah



[Verse]

I be comin' in peace, but f**k me

Best beware of the others

This s**t deep, undercovers creep

This Southern heat make unbearable summers

Just last week, seen your mama weep

Crying 'cause she don't wan' bury your brother

The blood leaks while thе EMTs

Gotta carry her baby like surrogate mothеrs

Woah, thank God we survived around where the terrorists hovered

Though traumatized, wouldn't trade it for nothin'

Through hard times, it was there I discovered a hustle

And makin' the best out the struggle

I kept grindin' 'til this day, up a level

Respect mine, gotta stay out of trouble

'Cause TEC-9's like the AR rebuttals

Cole World, n***as knowin' what it is

Just in case they don't, I show 'em what it is

Then in summer, I do real numbers

Couldn't dare touch it if they sold the double disc

Block hot, n***as burnin' up the street

Shots poppin' and we heard it up the street

It's a war, n***as runnin' up the score

Jesus said that you should turn the other cheek

Voiceless n***as gettin' murdered every week

Dead bodies, smell the odor in the street

My homie' homie got out on parole

He sold more Coca-Cola than the soda industry

Summertime bring the coldest winter breeze

Hella blues like the Rollin' 60's

Christ went to Heaven aged thirty-three

And so did Pimp C and so did Nipsey





[Outro]

I told you, I told you

This s**t can go up, it can go down, I don't give a f**k

N***a, I done seen the highest heights

I done seen it twice

And I've seen them lowest of the lows

And still I rose

Now I'm at your neck, n***a, yeah