J. Cole new album 'The Fall Off' 2020: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

J. Cole is set to drop his new album in 2020. Picture: Getty

The Dreamville rapper is set to make a big return the follow-up to 2018's 'KOD'.

At the end last year, J. Cole revealed that his new album 'The Fall Off' is set to drop at some point in 2020.

The record will be the follow-up to his critically-acclaimed 2018 album 'KOD', which boasted hits including singles 'KOD' and 'ATM' and fan favourites 'Kevin's Heart' and '1985 (Intro to The Fall Off)'.

The latter was the final track on the album and hinted at the rapper's next release. Here's everything we know so far.