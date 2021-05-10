Who is ArrDee? Rapper's real name, age & Instagram revealed
10 May 2021, 17:27
Here's everything we know about the Brighton rapper.
ArrDee has been taking over social media with his famous line from Tion Wayne and Russ Millions remix to their No.1 track 'Body'.
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions 'Body' remix lyrics meaning revealed
The rapper is widely known for his viral lyrics: "Ayy, have you seen the state of her body? (Mad)/If I beat it, I ain't wearin' a johnny (Hah)/Adeola wanna roll with a geezer (With a geez)/Is it me or the lifestyle, sweetheart?".
Arrdee's name first started bubbling in the wider UK music scene after releasing his "Cheeky Bars" freestyle on Mixtape Madness.
Since then, he has released his track '6AM in Brighton', which has gained a significant amount of traction.
But who is Arrdee? Where is he from? What is his real name?
Find out everything we know about the rapper below.
-
Who is Arrdee?
ArrDee is a young rapper from Brighton. His stage name is 'ArrDee' but his real name is Riley Davies.
He was given his stage name by his those close to him.
Arrdee's music style varies from Grime, Drill and rap.
So far, he has gained traction with his songs '6AM in Brighton', his Plugged In freestyle on PressPlay and his BlackBox freestyles.
He also featured on the Tion Wayne & Russ 'Body' remix, where his verse took off on TikTok.
-
How old is Arrdee?
The young rapper ArrDee's age is 21 years old as of 2021. He was born on December 9, 1999.
ArrDee's birth sign is a Sagittarius.
-
What is ArrDee's Instagram?
ArrDee's Instagram account handle is @arrdeegram.
The rapper often shares clips of himself freestyling, posing in his premium streetwear brands and fan reaction videos to his tracks.
See a post from the rapper below.