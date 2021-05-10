Who is ArrDee? Rapper's real name, age & Instagram revealed

Here's everything we know about the Brighton rapper.

ArrDee has been taking over social media with his famous line from Tion Wayne and Russ Millions remix to their No.1 track 'Body'.

The rapper is widely known for his viral lyrics: "Ayy, have you seen the state of her body? (Mad)/If I beat it, I ain't wearin' a johnny (Hah)/Adeola wanna roll with a geezer (With a geez)/Is it me or the lifestyle, sweetheart?".

Arrdee's name first started bubbling in the wider UK music scene after releasing his "Cheeky Bars" freestyle on Mixtape Madness.

Arrdee is a rapper from Brighton. Picture: Instagram

Since then, he has released his track '6AM in Brighton', which has gained a significant amount of traction.

But who is Arrdee? Where is he from? What is his real name?

Find out everything we know about the rapper below.