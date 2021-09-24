Aitch ft. Avelino 'Party Round My Place' lyrics meaning explained
24 September 2021, 11:33
Here's the lyrics to Aitch's new song 'Party Round My Place', featuring Avelino.
Manchester rapper Aitch has dropped new track,'Party Round My Place' featuring Avelino.
This is the first time the pair have joined together, bringing fun visuals to match the hit.
Here's a look at the meaning behind the lyrics to 'Party Round My Place'.
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one - The track's intro samples hit song 'One Man' by Gaza Slim, featuring Vybz Kartel.
Yeah, cute face, slim waist, thigh's thicker. Wine sipper, my type, I'm likin' her - Aitch starts the song by detailing the type of women he is into.
This gotta change me, I'm pulling up with a Rolls for her - Here, he says he will get a Rolls Royce car for the woman he is talking about.
Tell a hater "what you mean? I'm the GOAT" - The Manchester rapper refers to himself as the 'GOAT', which means 'greatest of all time'.
She leave with the Rolls - The rappers say that the woman leaves the party with the Rolls Royce that was previously mentioned.
Pro'ly with a Cassie in mi casa. Do it like I'm Diddy, she don't want another rapper - Avelino references famous American artists Cassie and Diddy, who had a high profile relationship.
Spend a likkle dime for these diamonds on my chain - Here he brags about how he has an expensive diamond chain.
Here are the full lyrics for Aitch ft. Avelino - 'Party Round My Place' -
[Intro: Avelino]
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one
Toddla T produc-y
Party 'round my place
Party 'round my place
You should roll, we can party 'round my place
[Verse 1: Aitch]
Yeah, cute face, slim waist, thigh's thicker
Wine sipper, my type, I'm likin' her (Yeah)
My spinner, big cake, that's my dinner (Woo)
Likes it when I slid in her, mine's bigger (Ah-ah)
Show-stopper, petron-popper, the flow's hotter (Yeah)
He gotta go so you would've got him his own locker (Mm-mh)
Head to toe, she be glowin', look at the pose on her
This gotta change me, I'm pulling up with a Rolls for her (Ah)
Just tell me what you need and it's there
Can I pull it when I hit it? is it weave or your hair (Woo)
Walk up at the party, did you see who was there
Pussy know when I'm about 'cause know the tree's in the air
Yeah, so all my Gs make a toast
Tell a hater "what you mean? I'm the GOAT"
Getting no sleep, fam, I barely get to breath
It's a joke, but it's live 'cause my team do the most (Go)
[Chorus: Avelino, Aitch]
I know we do the most, but we've got a long way to go
She leave with the Rolls
'cause we've got a long way to go
Party 'round my place (Ah-ah)
Girl, it's a party 'round my place (Skrr-skrr)
Party 'round my place (Woo)
You should roll, we can party 'round my place
(Yo, let's go, yo)
[Verse 2: Aitch]
Three o'clock in the morning, fumin', the party's over
You can see how I'm movin', surely I can't be sober
Pullin' up, movin' stupid, I'm tryna park the Rover
Getting distracted, your misses is just tryna act, you're over, ha
Baby girl, behave yourself (Yeah)
Too much liquir, I told her, but she didn't take it well (Yeah)
Had to swerve her, I'm duckin', I gotta save myself (Yeah)
Movin' reckless, it's crazy, even your mate could tell (Ah-ah)
I- I- I don't want no sparkles on my drink
Baby, I just want to sip it 'til I find it hard to think (Woo)
I give you the eyes, I swear it started as a hint
'Member tellin' you, "if you not livin' far then we can link"
(We can link)
Try- Try but them brothers ain't me (No)
Fly boy, the booking's ain't cheap (Yeah)
Girl, I see you shine, lookin' fine, took her to the AP
Said she's mine but she's loving AV (Hahahaha)
[Chorus: Avelino, Aitch]
I know we do the most, but we've got a long way to go
She leave with the road
'cause we've got a long way to go
Party 'round my place (Ah-ah)
Girl, it's a party 'round my place (Skrr-skrr)
Party 'round my place (Woo)
You should roll, we can party 'round my place
[Bridge: Avelino]
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one
[?]
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one
[?]
[Verse 3: Avelino]
Pro'ly with a Cassie in mi casa
Do it like I'm Diddy, she don't want another rapper
Girl, I'm just a local that had made it up the ladder
We can never split the bill, baby, that just doesn't add up (Woo)
We can dine another day, work hard, play hard
Baby, I just wanna play (Ay)
Spend a likkle dime for these diamonds on my chain
Catch flights, not feeling, baby, I'm the one who plays (Yeah)
Got another Rollie from the store and I still roll with it
When I'm only with a John
I perform better when I don't need to perform
Uptown baby, yeah, they know me in the north
[Chorus: Avelino, Aitch]
I know we do the most, but we've got a long way to go
She leave with the Rolls
'cause we've got a long way to go
Party 'round my place (Ah-ah)
Girl, it's a party 'round my place (Skrr-skrr)
Party 'round my place (Woo)
You should roll, we can party 'round my place (Go)
I know we do the most (Do the wha'?)
But we've got a long way to go (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
She leave with the Rolls([?])
'cause we've got a long way to go (Woo)
Party 'round my place (Ah-ah)
Girl, it's a party 'round my place (Skrr-skrr, alright)
Party 'round my place (Ay)
You should roll, we can party 'round my place (Let's go)
[Outro: Avelino, Aitch]
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one
(Skrr, skrr, skrr, skrr, ah-ah)
[?]
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one (Woo)
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one (Yeah)
(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one
[?] (Hahahaha)