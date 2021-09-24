Aitch ft. Avelino 'Party Round My Place' lyrics meaning explained

Here are the full lyrics for Aitch ft. Avelino - 'Party Round My Place' -

[Intro: Avelino]

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one

Toddla T produc-y

Party 'round my place

Party 'round my place

You should roll, we can party 'round my place

[Verse 1: Aitch]

Yeah, cute face, slim waist, thigh's thicker

Wine sipper, my type, I'm likin' her (Yeah)

My spinner, big cake, that's my dinner (Woo)

Likes it when I slid in her, mine's bigger (Ah-ah)

Show-stopper, petron-popper, the flow's hotter (Yeah)

He gotta go so you would've got him his own locker (Mm-mh)

Head to toe, she be glowin', look at the pose on her

This gotta change me, I'm pulling up with a Rolls for her (Ah)

Just tell me what you need and it's there

Can I pull it when I hit it? is it weave or your hair (Woo)

Walk up at the party, did you see who was there

Pussy know when I'm about 'cause know the tree's in the air

Yeah, so all my Gs make a toast

Tell a hater "what you mean? I'm the GOAT"

Getting no sleep, fam, I barely get to breath

It's a joke, but it's live 'cause my team do the most (Go)

[Chorus: Avelino, Aitch]

I know we do the most, but we've got a long way to go

She leave with the Rolls

'cause we've got a long way to go

Party 'round my place (Ah-ah)

Girl, it's a party 'round my place (Skrr-skrr)

Party 'round my place (Woo)

You should roll, we can party 'round my place

(Yo, let's go, yo)

[Verse 2: Aitch]

Three o'clock in the morning, fumin', the party's over

You can see how I'm movin', surely I can't be sober

Pullin' up, movin' stupid, I'm tryna park the Rover

Getting distracted, your misses is just tryna act, you're over, ha

Baby girl, behave yourself (Yeah)

Too much liquir, I told her, but she didn't take it well (Yeah)

Had to swerve her, I'm duckin', I gotta save myself (Yeah)

Movin' reckless, it's crazy, even your mate could tell (Ah-ah)

I- I- I don't want no sparkles on my drink

Baby, I just want to sip it 'til I find it hard to think (Woo)

I give you the eyes, I swear it started as a hint

'Member tellin' you, "if you not livin' far then we can link"

(We can link)

Try- Try but them brothers ain't me (No)

Fly boy, the booking's ain't cheap (Yeah)

Girl, I see you shine, lookin' fine, took her to the AP

Said she's mine but she's loving AV (Hahahaha)

[Chorus: Avelino, Aitch]

I know we do the most, but we've got a long way to go

She leave with the road

'cause we've got a long way to go

Party 'round my place (Ah-ah)

Girl, it's a party 'round my place (Skrr-skrr)

Party 'round my place (Woo)

You should roll, we can party 'round my place

[Bridge: Avelino]

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one

[?]

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one

[?]

[Verse 3: Avelino]

Pro'ly with a Cassie in mi casa

Do it like I'm Diddy, she don't want another rapper

Girl, I'm just a local that had made it up the ladder

We can never split the bill, baby, that just doesn't add up (Woo)

We can dine another day, work hard, play hard

Baby, I just wanna play (Ay)

Spend a likkle dime for these diamonds on my chain

Catch flights, not feeling, baby, I'm the one who plays (Yeah)

Got another Rollie from the store and I still roll with it

When I'm only with a John

I perform better when I don't need to perform

Uptown baby, yeah, they know me in the north

[Chorus: Avelino, Aitch]

I know we do the most, but we've got a long way to go

She leave with the Rolls

'cause we've got a long way to go

Party 'round my place (Ah-ah)

Girl, it's a party 'round my place (Skrr-skrr)

Party 'round my place (Woo)

You should roll, we can party 'round my place (Go)

I know we do the most (Do the wha'?)

But we've got a long way to go (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

She leave with the Rolls([?])

'cause we've got a long way to go (Woo)

Party 'round my place (Ah-ah)

Girl, it's a party 'round my place (Skrr-skrr, alright)

Party 'round my place (Ay)

You should roll, we can party 'round my place (Let's go)

[Outro: Avelino, Aitch]

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one

(Skrr, skrr, skrr, skrr, ah-ah)

[?]

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one (Woo)

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one (Yeah)

(One man) one-one, she know when I'm wearing one

[?] (Hahahaha)