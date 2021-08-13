Aitch 'GSD' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Aitch's song 'GSD'? What do they mean?

Aitch has dropped off flashy visuals to his new song "GSD". The Manchester rapper gives his fans a house tour while rapping his bars.

Back in June, Aitch released his single “Learning Curve" and has now blessed his fans with another track.

Produced by Chekz, WhyJay, and LiTek, the track sees Aitch rap about his life, money, women, his street rep, and more.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to the song 'GSD'.

Aitch teases upcoming album on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@aitch

"Being from the M, a couple cut-ins and some guns are bustin'/Half a ticket for a crib I don't live in, I just come to f**k in"

Aitch signals to his hometown of Manchester, New Moston, which he often reps in his raps. He raps about it being a rough area, but now he's able to rent a lavish house he doesn't even live in. He refers to doing sexual acts in the house.

"No talking, I'm like Stormzy's mate"

In this bar, Aitch references fellow artist South London MC Stormzy and his friend Flipz.

Flipz is Stormzy’s friend and publicist. The rapper mentions him in in several songs such as;

“Shut Up”: Food in the ends like there ain’t no drought/Flipz don’t talk like he’s got no mouth

“Ask Flipz”: Them man talk shit, nobody asked you cuz' (Who?)/Ask Flipz, don’t even tark too much (Behave)

“Vossi Bop”: Chicks tryna get my brother Flipz to share his thoughts/I think he’s tryna tell me I should tell her he don’t talk

"Hit the thickest chick in Paris singing Digga's adlibs (Hahaha)/Had her coming screaming "Woi", I went and did a madness"

Aitch expresses he likes curvy women again, like he does in his 2021 single 'Learning Curve'. He referencing Digga D's 2021 song 'Woi' by saying that's what he said when he had sexual interactions with the woman.

"Doors on the spaceship come electric like the front gate/Splash on what I need to keep my family from the streets"

Aitch gives a nod to his lavish lifestyle, rapping about the doors on his car. He also brags about his electric gate at the front of his house.

The rapper also says he's giving his family money for what they need so they do not resort to making money on the roads.