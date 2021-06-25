Aitch 'Learning Curve' lyrics meaning explained
25 June 2021, 10:50 | Updated: 25 June 2021, 11:06
What are the lyrics to Aitch's song 'Learning Curve'? What do they mean?
Aitch has finally dropped his new track 'Learning Curve'. The highly-anticipated track dropped on Thursday (Jun 24).
Aitch and ArrDee jump on Instagram Live to talk music, partying, haircuts and more
The Manchester-born rapper shared the artwork for the track on Wednesday (Jun 23). While the artwork was praised for representing the everyday woman.
However, he also got backlash for the image as some fans claim it was apart of his 'marketing'. Aitch dispelled the criticism on his Instagram.
The 'Learning Curve' artwork features women of different races, women of colour wearing braids, various body shapes but most with curves, and one woman who appears to have vitiligo – a skin condition where pale white patches develop on the skin.
Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to the track.
"T-two bags in the boot, mine's Burb's and the Birkin's hers"
Aitch raps about having two bags in the boot of his car, one for him and one for his female partner.
He details that his is made by British luxury fashion house brand Burberry, while her 'Birkin' is from the line of tote bags by the French luxury goods maker Hermès.
"Thick thighs with the loveliest shape, ain't judging the weight 'cause I like 'em fluffy"
The Manchester rapper embraces 'thick' women in this line. Along with the lyrics, the rapper depicts his love for curvy women in his music video, showing women with various body shapes.
"You weren't tryna chat to man back then/Now you can't chat to man, period"
In this bar, Aitch slams people who are only now trying to talk to him due to his success and status.
However, the same people trying to speak to him now, were the same people who did not want to engage with the rapper before his fame.
"All in the hips, got the movements right/Lift her left leg up, this ain't Toosie Slide"
In this lyric, Aitch makes a sexual reference to an experience with a woman. He makes a double entendre as 'lifting her leg up' refers to a sexual position, but also makes reference to the Drake's 2000 hit track 'Toosie Slide'.
-
What are the lyrics to Aitch's song 'Learning Curve'?
[Intro]
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (R-R-R-R-Random)
Young f**king Aitch, Big Shell, 0161, (All o' that stuff) blah-blah (All o' that f**king sh—)
Hold tight WhYJay, the pr***
WhYJay
Yeah yeah (Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah)
[Verse 1]
Yo
T-two bags in the boot, mine's Burb's and the Birkin's hers
You gotta bend it more when you firm this work
It's a learning curve, yeah
In a Merc' when we first done dirt
This girl got me swervin' curbs
Sh*t, swear the head game got man cursed
Which purse should I purchase first?
Get her-get her loose, try lips me in public, MAC on my LV denim (Skrrt)
Stepped on the mic' on nothin' but wooshings, fill it with shells, get peppered (Brrt)
Br-bro got a toy from the farm, don't test him, he fill it with bells and press it (Whoosh)
Boy thinks he's steppin' to me, ain't nothin' a sheep can tell his shepherd
Just copped new seats for the Range, don't worry, your girlfriend nice and comfy
It’s like I’m stuck in my ways, ain't tryna behave or retire my f**kery
Soon as I'm touchin' the place, gang uppin' the pace, come slide, I'm cushty
Thick thighs with the loveliest shape, ain't judging the weight 'cause I like 'em fluffy
[Chorus]
I can't hear it
Less than fifty, can't clear it
Whip on flip if I steer it
Babe, when you gonna leave your man? He's not, he's not serious
Hit it bareback, I'm fearless
You weren't tryna chat to man back then
Now you can't chat to man, period
I can't hear it
Less than fifty, can't clear it
Whip will flip if I steer it
Babe, when you gonna leave your man? He's not, he's not serious
Hit it bareback, I'm fearless
You weren't tryna chat to man back then
Now you can't chat to man, period
[Verse 2]
Yo, check
If I put on my suit and tie
And step in the place when the mood is right
Have your marjay lookin' like "Who's this guy?" Yeah
She thinks I'm a yout, put a yout inside
Backshots in the bath 'cause the coochie's tight
She ain't have no bum but her boobs was nice
Yeah, arms pinned to the side like she's crucified
All in the hips, got the movements right
Lift her left leg up, this ain't Toosie Slide
Target small but my piece is long
If I hit first time, then I'm shooting twice
On my case like I'm always wrong, when it comes to the-, know I do this right
F**k it up, f**k it up, pull it back, run it up
Step in and turn it up
Hop out the Cully and make me some money
Sign off a cheque, then I double up
I don't know about closing time, I just tell the boss "Lift the shutters up"
I don't know about holding .9's, I just tell the block "Dig the whoosher up"
[Chorus]
I can't hear it
Less than fifty, can't clear it
Whip on flip if I steer it
Babe, when you gonna leave your man? He's not, he's not serious
Hit it bareback, I'm fearless
You weren't tryna chat to man back then
Now you can't chat to man, period