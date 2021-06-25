Aitch 'Learning Curve' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Aitch's song 'Learning Curve'? What do they mean?

Aitch has finally dropped his new track 'Learning Curve'. The highly-anticipated track dropped on Thursday (Jun 24).

The Manchester-born rapper shared the artwork for the track on Wednesday (Jun 23). While the artwork was praised for representing the everyday woman.

However, he also got backlash for the image as some fans claim it was apart of his 'marketing'. Aitch dispelled the criticism on his Instagram.

The 'Learning Curve' artwork features women of different races, women of colour wearing braids, various body shapes but most with curves, and one woman who appears to have vitiligo – a skin condition where pale white patches develop on the skin.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to the track.

Aitch shares artwork for 'Learning Curve' song. Picture: Instagram/@aitch

"T-two bags in the boot, mine's Burb's and the Birkin's hers"

Aitch raps about having two bags in the boot of his car, one for him and one for his female partner.

He details that his is made by British luxury fashion house brand Burberry, while her 'Birkin' is from the line of tote bags by the French luxury goods maker Hermès.

"Thick thighs with the loveliest shape, ain't judging the weight 'cause I like 'em fluffy"

The Manchester rapper embraces 'thick' women in this line. Along with the lyrics, the rapper depicts his love for curvy women in his music video, showing women with various body shapes.

"You weren't tryna chat to man back then/Now you can't chat to man, period"

In this bar, Aitch slams people who are only now trying to talk to him due to his success and status.

However, the same people trying to speak to him now, were the same people who did not want to engage with the rapper before his fame.

"All in the hips, got the movements right/Lift her left leg up, this ain't Toosie Slide"

In this lyric, Aitch makes a sexual reference to an experience with a woman. He makes a double entendre as 'lifting her leg up' refers to a sexual position, but also makes reference to the Drake's 2000 hit track 'Toosie Slide'.