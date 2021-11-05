ArrDee 'Flowers (Say My Name)' lyrics meaning explained

What are the full lyrics to ArrDee's

Intro: Sweet Female Attitude & ArrDee]

Hey, ooh

Whoa, baby

Hey, ooh

Whoa, baby

Ah, ah, ah

ArrDee, ArrDee



[Chorus]

I don't give girls flowers, I'll give you good wood though

If you want me all for yourself, then darling

You probably should go, there's no way I will stand in the rain

I can still make you say my name, say my name, say my name

Life without me might drive you insane

I don't give girls flowers, I'll give you good wood though

If you want me all for yourself, then darling

You probably should go, there's no way I will stand in the rain

I can still make you say my name, say my name, say my name

Life without me might drive you insane



[Verse 1]

Nah, baby, I can't make your day but I can make your night

See, I ain't the trustin' type and it's lust, not love

And she said "I'm donе this time 'cause

"You make lovе to me like I'm the one, then run off and duck my calls for a month

Make me feel special and then like a mug

Got you up in my guts but I hate your guts"

Come back, darling why you're rantin'?

Girl, I'm single and I always have been

Never promised you nothin' but panting

Sweating 'em plans on a late night antics

She said "You don't show me no respect

And you're only callin' me for the sex"

Atleast I call 'cause the rest just all come crawlin'

[Chorus]

I don't give girls flowers, I'll give you good wood though

If you want me all for yourself, then darling

You probably should go, there's no way I will stand in the rain

I can still make you say my name, say my name, say my name

Life without me might drive you insane

I don't give girls flowers, I'll give you good wood though

If you want me all for yourself, then darling

You probably should go, there's no way I will stand in the rain

I can still make you say my name, say my name, say my name

Life without me might drive you insane



[Verse 2]

Might drive you crazy, psycho

I'm wavy so I'm textin' typos

But you know what I'm on

Come, my girl

We can stay all night 'til the light show (Come through)

She said "If I'm comin', I'm comin' to talk

Ain't comin' to cum 'cause I'm glad that I'm bored

Not some little whore who will come anytime that you call

We ain't cool anymore"

Ahh, why you gotta be like that?

You know you'll miss me and you'll be right back

And you're not a whore, you shouldn't speak like that

I'm nothin' but honest, you know how it is

The life that I live, I don't want a chick, I don't wanna settle

You know you're my favourite petal but

[Chorus]

I don't give girls flowers, I'll give you good wood though

If you want me all for yourself, then darling

You probably should go, there's no way I will stand in the rain

I can still make you say my name, say my name, say my name

Life without me might drive you insane

I don't give girls flowers, I'll give you good wood though

If you want me all for yourself, then darling

You probably should go, there's no way I will stand in the rain

I can still make you say my name, say my name, say my name

Life without me might drive you insane



[Outro: Sweet Female Attitude]

I'll bring you flowers in the pouring rain

Living without you is driving me insane

I'll bring you flowers, I'll make your day

The tears you cry, I'll dry them all away, away