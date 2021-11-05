ArrDee 'Flowers (Say My Name)' lyrics meaning explained

5 November 2021, 17:25

What are the lyrics to ArrDee's song 'Flowers (Say My Name)'? What do they mean?

ArrDee has dropped another banger. The Brighton rapper has returned with new track titled 'Flowers (Say My Name)'.

The track sees ArrDee sample Sweet Female Attitude’s UKG 2000 classic “Flowers”, putting his own unique flare on the song. The rapper explores themes of lifestyle, intimate relationships, love and more on the track.

Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to ArrDee's 'Flowers (Say My Name)' song.

ArrDee releases his song 'Flowers (Say My Name)'
ArrDee releases his song 'Flowers (Say My Name)'. Picture: Universal Island Records

"I don't give girls flowers, I'll give you good wood though/If you want me all for yourself, then darling/You probably should go, there's no way I will stand in the rain" - ArrDee

In the chrorus, ArrDee puts a spin on the original track's message, which spreads a message of love.

The rapper flips the message, revealing he would not go the extra mile for a woman, but will make her enjoy an intimate night together.

"Nah, baby, I can't make your day but I can make your night/See, I ain't the trustin' type and it's lust, not love" - ArrDee

In this lyric, ArrDee makes it clear that he is not entertaining a long term relationship with the woman, he is just interested in the temporary intimate connection.

"Might drive you crazy, psycho/I'm wavy so I'm textin' typos" - Arrdee

ArrDee admits that he may make the woman go mad, but he's under the influence, making him type text mistakes.

See full lyrics below.

  1. What are the full lyrics to ArrDee's

    Intro: Sweet Female Attitude & ArrDee]
    Hey, ooh
    Whoa, baby
    Hey, ooh
    Whoa, baby
    Ah, ah, ah
    ArrDee, ArrDee

    [Chorus]
    I don't give girls flowers, I'll give you good wood though
    If you want me all for yourself, then darling
    You probably should go, there's no way I will stand in the rain
    I can still make you say my name, say my name, say my name
    Life without me might drive you insane
    I don't give girls flowers, I'll give you good wood though
    If you want me all for yourself, then darling
    You probably should go, there's no way I will stand in the rain
    I can still make you say my name, say my name, say my name
    Life without me might drive you insane

    [Verse 1]
    Nah, baby, I can't make your day but I can make your night
    See, I ain't the trustin' type and it's lust, not love
    And she said "I'm donе this time 'cause
    "You make lovе to me like I'm the one, then run off and duck my calls for a month
    Make me feel special and then like a mug
    Got you up in my guts but I hate your guts"
    Come back, darling why you're rantin'?
    Girl, I'm single and I always have been
    Never promised you nothin' but panting
    Sweating 'em plans on a late night antics
    She said "You don't show me no respect
    And you're only callin' me for the sex"
    Atleast I call 'cause the rest just all come crawlin'

    [Chorus]
    I don't give girls flowers, I'll give you good wood though
    If you want me all for yourself, then darling
    You probably should go, there's no way I will stand in the rain
    I can still make you say my name, say my name, say my name
    Life without me might drive you insane
    I don't give girls flowers, I'll give you good wood though
    If you want me all for yourself, then darling
    You probably should go, there's no way I will stand in the rain
    I can still make you say my name, say my name, say my name
    Life without me might drive you insane

    [Verse 2]
    Might drive you crazy, psycho
    I'm wavy so I'm textin' typos
    But you know what I'm on
    Come, my girl
    We can stay all night 'til the light show (Come through)
    She said "If I'm comin', I'm comin' to talk
    Ain't comin' to cum 'cause I'm glad that I'm bored
    Not some little whore who will come anytime that you call
    We ain't cool anymore"
    Ahh, why you gotta be like that?
    You know you'll miss me and you'll be right back
    And you're not a whore, you shouldn't speak like that
    I'm nothin' but honest, you know how it is
    The life that I live, I don't want a chick, I don't wanna settle
    You know you're my favourite petal but

    [Chorus]
    I don't give girls flowers, I'll give you good wood though
    If you want me all for yourself, then darling
    You probably should go, there's no way I will stand in the rain
    I can still make you say my name, say my name, say my name
    Life without me might drive you insane
    I don't give girls flowers, I'll give you good wood though
    If you want me all for yourself, then darling
    You probably should go, there's no way I will stand in the rain
    I can still make you say my name, say my name, say my name
    Life without me might drive you insane

    [Outro: Sweet Female Attitude]
    I'll bring you flowers in the pouring rain
    Living without you is driving me insane
    I'll bring you flowers, I'll make your day
    The tears you cry, I'll dry them all away, away

