Who is ArrDee's rumoured girlfriend Angelysiaa? Age, Instagram, career & more
19 October 2021, 16:29 | Updated: 19 October 2021, 16:36
Here's what we know about the Brighton rapper's rumoured girlfriend Angelysiaa...
UK rapper ArrDee has seemingly gone Instagram official with his rumoured girlfriend Angelysiaa.
The Brighton rapper took to the social media platform to share a photo of him with his arm around Angelysiaa.
The 'Oliver Twist' rapper simply captioned the photo with a rose and heart emoji, after tagging her on Instagram. She also returned the love, by reposting the photo on her Instagram.
Here's what we know about Angelysiaa.
Who is Angelysiaa?
Angelyssia is a popular influencer, who has a whopping 201k follower on Instagram.
The model's Instagram account handle is @angelysiaa. She often posts selfies, beauty related branded content and full body pics.
She also has a strong following on TikTok, gaining over 1.3 Million followers.
The social media star's TikTok account is @angelysiaa. She often shares funny and relatable content on the social media platform.
How old is Angelysiaa?
Angelysiaa confirmed she is 18-years-old in a TikTok video of ArrDee's song with Tion Wayne 'Wid It'.
ArrDee raps a list of things he likes in a girl, and Angelysiaa revealed which of them she has – admitting she is 18. See below.
What is Angelysiaa's career?
Angelysiaa is a social media influencer, making an earning from brand deals, partnerships and social media engagement.
She has worked with brands such as @mysticeyesofficial, @casetify, @glam_lash_york, @lookfantastic and many more.