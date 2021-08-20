Tion Wayne x ArrDee 'Wid It' lyrics meaning revealed

20 August 2021, 11:14

Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of Tion Wayne and ArrDee's hit track "Wid It".

Tion Wayne and ArrDee have linked up again after the success of Tion Wayne and Russ' 'Body' remix, which featured Brighton rapper ArrDee.

Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of their latest song 'Wid It'.

[Chorus: Tion Wayne & ArrDee]
Good gracious, bumper looking persuasive (Boom), She said the Lambo Urus is spacious - Here they refer to the 4x4 Lamborghini Urus car.

So much jail time on basic - Here, Tion refers to when he wss sentenced in 2017, for 16 months.

You know I love my girls from Naij - This refers to women from the African country, Nigeria.

[Verse 1: ArrDee & Tion Wayne]

Just blonde girls, slim waist, big tits (Hah), Fake big lips, love Essex chicks - Here, ArrDee speaks about the type of women he is interested in.

Eighteen, and I put eighteen on the whip (Prrsh). Nice little A-Class, I ain't even got no license (No, no) - ArrDee brags about spending £18k on a car at just eighteen years old. He says he has a Mercedes A-Class, despite not having a license.

[Verse 2: Tion Wayne]

Ever since I made I Dunno (I Dunno). The taxman on me for my statements (Brrah) - Tion refers to his 2020 hit song 'I dunno'. Suggesting he made a lot of money from the song.

Chauffeur with Adeola, when I tell her - This lyric references the 'Body' remix, which said "Adeola wanna roll with a geezer".

  1. Here are the full lyrics to Tion Wayne & ArrDee - 'Wid It':

    [Intro: Tion Wanye]
    Gotcha
    Yo, mm-mm
    Grr, brrah, yo

    [Chorus: Tion Wayne & ArrDee]
    Good gracious, bumper looking persuasive (Boom)
    She said the Lambo Urus is spacious, fam (Grr)
    So much jail time on basic
    Darling, slow it down when you shake it (Ahh)
    She wid it
    You know I love my girls from Naij
    She wid it, got this white girl wan' ride
    She wid it, more time broski's rollin' wid it (Bowh)

    [Verse 1: ArrDee & Tion Wayne]
    But I ain't ever roll with sticks
    Just blonde girls, slim waist, big tits (Hah)
    Fake big lips, love Essex chicks
    Eighteen, and I put eighteen on the whip (Prrsh)
    Nice little A-Class, I ain't even got no license (No, no)
    I ain't gotta do no violence, got two white boys
    One Naij boy, one akh, that will fix up your face in silence (Boom)
    There's no time to be wastin' (Nah)
    Shе tried to put her cooch on my face lips
    Dirty, and I alrеady been wavin'
    F*ck it, come on then, darlin', take it (F*ck it)
    Take it (Ah), break it (Agh), brain bust (Agh), famous (Gang)
    Didn't even know what her name is
    Got more followers then Imjustbait did (Mm-mm, Muad)

    [Verse 2: Tion Wayne]
    I got blonde girls comin' to my show (Mm-mm)
    Even though their dad is a racist (Grr)
    Ever since I made I Dunno (I Dunno)
    The taxman on me for my statements (Brrah)
    Lack on the roads, exchange blows
    We run from the feds, in plain clothes
    They chat on my name, they stayed broke
    The Lambo it roar, the Wraith, Rolls
    But we ain't home, but her dad wants Phil Foden
    They think the way I whip the G-Wags, it's stolen
    Chauffeur with Adeola, when I tell her (When I tell her)
    Baby, you my black Cinderella (Ay)
    I don't know why the Daily Mail's on a bredda (On a bredda)
    I come a long way with my wetter' (Boom)
    All I do make up line for the cheddar (Bah)
    Kylie, Kylie Jenner (Bah, bah)

    [Chorus: Tion Wayne, ArrDee]
    Good gracious, bumper looking persuasive (Boom)
    She said the Lambo Urus is spacious, fam (Brrah)
    So much jail time on basic
    Darling, slow it down when you shake it (Ahh)
    She wid it
    You know I love my girls from Naij
    She wid it, got this white girl wan' ride
    She wid it, more time broski's rollin' wid it (Brrah)

    [Verse 3: Tion Wayne, ArrDee]
    From cuffs' to the Cuban, been upon the news stream
    Young, was a nuisance
    Come a long way, now the way that we do this
    The girl give brain, but they all move clueless (Yo)
    It's not an illusion, bare confusion, gun conclusion
    Big back movin', auto cruisin'
    So freaky I might do somethin' stupid (Mad)
    Even when I go to the shop I'm wid it
    Still up on the roads, 'cause the cut I'm wid it
    Gyal getting wet, only time I'm dippin'
    Can't OT bop 'cause I'm from there innit
    Mm-mm, I got the girls all vibin' (Hah-hah)
    Even though it's violent (Mm-mm)
    We got black girls, white girls, Asian girls
    And they all excited

    [Chorus: Tion Wayne, ArrDee]
    Good gracious, bumper looking persuasive (Boom)
    She said the Lambo Urus is spacious, fam (Brrah)
    So much jail time on basic
    Darling, slow it down when you shake it (Ahh)
    She wid it
    You know I love my girls from Naij
    She wid it, got this white girl wan' ride
    She wid it, more time broski's rollin' wid it (Baow)

    [Bridge]
    She wid it
    You know I love my girls from Naij
    She wid it, got this white girl wan' ride
    She wid it, more time broski's rollin' wid it (Brrah)
    She wid it
    You know I love my girls from Naij
    She wid it, got this white girl wan' ride
    She wid it, more time broski's rollin' wid it (Brrah)

    [Chorus: Tion Wayne, ArrDee]
    Good gracious, bumper looking persuasive (Boom)
    She said the Lambo Urus is spacious, fam (Brrah)
    So much jail time on basic (Brrah, brrah)
    Darling, slow it down when you shake it (Ahh)
    She wid it
    You know I love my girls from Naij
    She wid it, got this white girl wan' ride
    She wid it, more time broski's rollin' wid it (Brrah)

