Tion Wayne x ArrDee 'Wid It' lyrics meaning revealed

Here are the full lyrics to Tion Wayne & ArrDee - 'Wid It':

[Intro: Tion Wanye]

Gotcha

Yo, mm-mm

Grr, brrah, yo

[Chorus: Tion Wayne & ArrDee]

Good gracious, bumper looking persuasive (Boom)

She said the Lambo Urus is spacious, fam (Grr)

So much jail time on basic

Darling, slow it down when you shake it (Ahh)

She wid it

You know I love my girls from Naij

She wid it, got this white girl wan' ride

She wid it, more time broski's rollin' wid it (Bowh)

[Verse 1: ArrDee & Tion Wayne]

But I ain't ever roll with sticks

Just blonde girls, slim waist, big tits (Hah)

Fake big lips, love Essex chicks

Eighteen, and I put eighteen on the whip (Prrsh)

Nice little A-Class, I ain't even got no license (No, no)

I ain't gotta do no violence, got two white boys

One Naij boy, one akh, that will fix up your face in silence (Boom)

There's no time to be wastin' (Nah)

Shе tried to put her cooch on my face lips

Dirty, and I alrеady been wavin'

F*ck it, come on then, darlin', take it (F*ck it)

Take it (Ah), break it (Agh), brain bust (Agh), famous (Gang)

Didn't even know what her name is

Got more followers then Imjustbait did (Mm-mm, Muad)

[Verse 2: Tion Wayne]

I got blonde girls comin' to my show (Mm-mm)

Even though their dad is a racist (Grr)

Ever since I made I Dunno (I Dunno)

The taxman on me for my statements (Brrah)

Lack on the roads, exchange blows

We run from the feds, in plain clothes

They chat on my name, they stayed broke

The Lambo it roar, the Wraith, Rolls

But we ain't home, but her dad wants Phil Foden

They think the way I whip the G-Wags, it's stolen

Chauffeur with Adeola, when I tell her (When I tell her)

Baby, you my black Cinderella (Ay)

I don't know why the Daily Mail's on a bredda (On a bredda)

I come a long way with my wetter' (Boom)

All I do make up line for the cheddar (Bah)

Kylie, Kylie Jenner (Bah, bah)

[Chorus: Tion Wayne, ArrDee]

Good gracious, bumper looking persuasive (Boom)

She said the Lambo Urus is spacious, fam (Brrah)

So much jail time on basic

Darling, slow it down when you shake it (Ahh)

She wid it

You know I love my girls from Naij

She wid it, got this white girl wan' ride

She wid it, more time broski's rollin' wid it (Brrah)

[Verse 3: Tion Wayne, ArrDee]

From cuffs' to the Cuban, been upon the news stream

Young, was a nuisance

Come a long way, now the way that we do this

The girl give brain, but they all move clueless (Yo)

It's not an illusion, bare confusion, gun conclusion

Big back movin', auto cruisin'

So freaky I might do somethin' stupid (Mad)

Even when I go to the shop I'm wid it

Still up on the roads, 'cause the cut I'm wid it

Gyal getting wet, only time I'm dippin'

Can't OT bop 'cause I'm from there innit

Mm-mm, I got the girls all vibin' (Hah-hah)

Even though it's violent (Mm-mm)

We got black girls, white girls, Asian girls

And they all excited

[Chorus: Tion Wayne, ArrDee]

Good gracious, bumper looking persuasive (Boom)

She said the Lambo Urus is spacious, fam (Brrah)

So much jail time on basic

Darling, slow it down when you shake it (Ahh)

She wid it

You know I love my girls from Naij

She wid it, got this white girl wan' ride

She wid it, more time broski's rollin' wid it (Baow)

[Bridge]

She wid it

You know I love my girls from Naij

She wid it, got this white girl wan' ride

She wid it, more time broski's rollin' wid it (Brrah)

She wid it

You know I love my girls from Naij

She wid it, got this white girl wan' ride

She wid it, more time broski's rollin' wid it (Brrah)

[Chorus: Tion Wayne, ArrDee]

Good gracious, bumper looking persuasive (Boom)

She said the Lambo Urus is spacious, fam (Brrah)

So much jail time on basic (Brrah, brrah)

Darling, slow it down when you shake it (Ahh)

She wid it

You know I love my girls from Naij

She wid it, got this white girl wan' ride

She wid it, more time broski's rollin' wid it (Brrah)