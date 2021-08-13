Ed Sheeran 'Bad Habits' feat. Tion Wayne & Central Cee lyrics meaning explained
13 August 2021, 14:55
Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of the remix to Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' featuring Tion Wayne & Central Cee.
Ed Sheeran has released a remix to his hit track 'Bad Habits', featuring 'Body' rapper Tion Wayne and 'Loading' star Central Cee.
Here's the meaning behind the hit songs lyrics.
Every time you come around, you know I can't say no. Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control - Ed starts the first verse, where he mentions a woman who has control over him,, due to his strong feelings.
Girl up on my left side, girl up on my right (Mm-mm), Six figure transfer when I cop my ride (Bow, bow, bow) - Tion Wayne then joins the song, saying he has a woman on both sides of him and explaining that his car costs a six figure sum.
Bad habits in my life, in my veins (In my veins) - Tion then references the songs title, saying he is prone to bad habits.
Lately I've been keepin' my head down. Ain't been wildin' out, takin' time out - Central Cee joins the song, telling that he has been keeping a low profile.
Me nuh know, me nuh know, me nuh know - Tion appears to reference his 2020 hit 'I dunno'.
Bad habits, can't end up in a cage (Boom) - Here the rappers say they do not want their bad habits to lead them to jail.
Here are the full lyrics to Ed Sheeran 'Bad Habits' feat. Tion Wayne & Central Cee -
[Intro]
Ooh
[Verse 1: Ed Sheeran & Tion Wayne]
Every time you come around, you know I can't say no
Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control
I can feel the paradise before my world implodes
And tonight had something wonderful
(Grr, mm-mm, yeah)
[Verse 2: Tion Wayne]
Feds havin' nightmares when I got my ice
Girl up on my left side, girl up on my right (Mm-mm)
Six figure transfer when I cop my ride (Bow, bow, bow)
That's why the opps them just wanna take my life
Beforе the music, had to put a shift in
Made Lambo money from a Citröеn (Boom)
I was tapped then, rolling with my kitchen
That's why they want me just lock up in the system
Bad habits in my life, in my veins (In my veins)
Bad habits in the nine with a babe (Boom)
Bad habits, can't end up with case
Man, them bad vibes just haffi, go away
'Cause I was broke, getting Ps weren't easy (Easy)
I'm with Sheeran now, it's cheeky (Mad)
Feds can't believe I'm on TV
They're having flashbacks of CCTV
Tough luck (Ooh), he got brucked up (Ooh)
In my drop-top (Ooh), getting top-top (Boom)
And my young buck, if he catch an opp-opp
'Nother boy eating, bidda-bop-bop (Boom)
But f*ck what you're telling them, I'm from Edmonton
Bad vibes everything
Rolex or I might bust my skeleton (Buh, buh, buh)
(My bad habits lead to you)
[Verse 3: Central Cee]
I don't wanna go on a mad one
Them say something I can't come back from
Frontways, sideways, cowgirl, backshots
Mr. Miyagi, wax off, wax on
I don't even smoke, she want a backstrap on
Messed up with my good girl, on a sad one
Now I'm in a hotel room with a bad one
Strapped up, I don't wanna give mum a grandson
These ladies moving crazy, uh
Wanna have babies by me
Lately I've been keepin' my head down
Ain't been wildin' out, takin' time out
Cards laid out, got nothin' to hide 'bout
Ay, maybe I slipped up once on a night out
If she find out 'bout that, she wild out
The s*x feel better when you make up
After you break up, all body language
Don't wanna say much
We could go back to the AP and lay up
Or f*ck in the back of the Bentley Bentayga
Come home late, she wake, she stayin' up
Body in tight, no personal trainer
Breakfast in bed, don't cook me no bacon
I just want h*ad when I wake up
[Chorus: Tion Wayne & Central Cee]
I got a gyal up in Chelsea, you know
But why everyone there when you blow?
The feds tryna get help with the roads
Me nuh know, me nuh know, me nuh know
I got gyal everywhere in the globe
But everyone disappears when you're broke
If bro calls me and say it's that time, I don't care
I'm putting my career on hold
[Verse 4: Tion Wayne & Central Cee]
Bad night if we back out the pumpy (Grr)
Bad sight weh me keep up the f*ckery (Bow)
If I bang him in the face, can't stop me (Mm-mm)
Bad time, but today I'm lucky
Yo, in the rear with the gauge (Bow)
Bad habits, can't end up in a cage (Boom)
Bang at anyone, straight in the face (Mm, mm)
She left me on read back then when I had no bread
Like shorty didn't trust the process
Free all the guys locked down four walls
When I think 'bout that, I get claustrophobic
Pure cocaine, no bakin' soda
Lot of ammonia, I don't condone it
But you gotta do what you gotta do
And you're stuck in the hood just hopin'
I was lickin' 'em, stickin' them, left is an artist
Dylan just fill up and empty the cartridge
Do it like Sheringham, shoot up the rhaatid
Think I won't pull up and bark it
When I fly out the M-way, I feel nostalgic
Yay come white like yam, it ain't powdered
Looking for cribs, just fully detached
I came from council housing
Not in a talk-the-talk, I really walk the walk
Man, this a masterclass, man you can ask for a chance
Richard Mille on, you don't know the pass, the password
When it's really on, when's he gonna clart it off?
No fears cah I'm good on the roads where I'm from
You can ask, I'm calm as long as my darg is
Always aim at the target market
Look at the profit margin
[Chorus: Tion Wayne & Central Cee]
I got a gyal up in Chelsea, you know
But why everyone there when you blow?
The feds tryna get help with the roads
Me nuh know, me nuh know, me nuh know
I got gyal everywhere in the globe
But everyone disappears when you're broke
If bro calls me and say it's that time, I don't care
I'm putting my career on hold
[Outro: Central Cee & Tion Wayne]
Fumez The Engineer
If bro calls me and say it's time, I don't care
I'm putting my ca-, I'm putting my career on hold
But why everyone, but why everyone
But why everyone there when you blow?