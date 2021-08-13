Ed Sheeran 'Bad Habits' feat. Tion Wayne & Central Cee lyrics meaning explained

Here are the full lyrics to Ed Sheeran 'Bad Habits' feat. Tion Wayne & Central Cee -

[Intro]

Ooh

[Verse 1: Ed Sheeran & Tion Wayne]

Every time you come around, you know I can't say no

Every time the sun goes down, I let you take control

I can feel the paradise before my world implodes

And tonight had something wonderful

(Grr, mm-mm, yeah)

[Verse 2: Tion Wayne]

Feds havin' nightmares when I got my ice

Girl up on my left side, girl up on my right (Mm-mm)

Six figure transfer when I cop my ride (Bow, bow, bow)

That's why the opps them just wanna take my life

Beforе the music, had to put a shift in

Made Lambo money from a Citröеn (Boom)

I was tapped then, rolling with my kitchen

That's why they want me just lock up in the system

Bad habits in my life, in my veins (In my veins)

Bad habits in the nine with a babe (Boom)

Bad habits, can't end up with case

Man, them bad vibes just haffi, go away

'Cause I was broke, getting Ps weren't easy (Easy)

I'm with Sheeran now, it's cheeky (Mad)

Feds can't believe I'm on TV

They're having flashbacks of CCTV

Tough luck (Ooh), he got brucked up (Ooh)

In my drop-top (Ooh), getting top-top (Boom)

And my young buck, if he catch an opp-opp

'Nother boy eating, bidda-bop-bop (Boom)

But f*ck what you're telling them, I'm from Edmonton

Bad vibes everything

Rolex or I might bust my skeleton (Buh, buh, buh)

(My bad habits lead to you)

[Verse 3: Central Cee]

I don't wanna go on a mad one

Them say something I can't come back from

Frontways, sideways, cowgirl, backshots

Mr. Miyagi, wax off, wax on

I don't even smoke, she want a backstrap on

Messed up with my good girl, on a sad one

Now I'm in a hotel room with a bad one

Strapped up, I don't wanna give mum a grandson

These ladies moving crazy, uh

Wanna have babies by me

Lately I've been keepin' my head down

Ain't been wildin' out, takin' time out

Cards laid out, got nothin' to hide 'bout

Ay, maybe I slipped up once on a night out

If she find out 'bout that, she wild out

The s*x feel better when you make up

After you break up, all body language

Don't wanna say much

We could go back to the AP and lay up

Or f*ck in the back of the Bentley Bentayga

Come home late, she wake, she stayin' up

Body in tight, no personal trainer

Breakfast in bed, don't cook me no bacon

I just want h*ad when I wake up

[Chorus: Tion Wayne & Central Cee]

I got a gyal up in Chelsea, you know

But why everyone there when you blow?

The feds tryna get help with the roads

Me nuh know, me nuh know, me nuh know

I got gyal everywhere in the globe

But everyone disappears when you're broke

If bro calls me and say it's that time, I don't care

I'm putting my career on hold

[Verse 4: Tion Wayne & Central Cee]

Bad night if we back out the pumpy (Grr)

Bad sight weh me keep up the f*ckery (Bow)

If I bang him in the face, can't stop me (Mm-mm)

Bad time, but today I'm lucky

Yo, in the rear with the gauge (Bow)

Bad habits, can't end up in a cage (Boom)

Bang at anyone, straight in the face (Mm, mm)

She left me on read back then when I had no bread

Like shorty didn't trust the process

Free all the guys locked down four walls

When I think 'bout that, I get claustrophobic

Pure cocaine, no bakin' soda

Lot of ammonia, I don't condone it

But you gotta do what you gotta do

And you're stuck in the hood just hopin'

I was lickin' 'em, stickin' them, left is an artist

Dylan just fill up and empty the cartridge

Do it like Sheringham, shoot up the rhaatid

Think I won't pull up and bark it

When I fly out the M-way, I feel nostalgic

Yay come white like yam, it ain't powdered

Looking for cribs, just fully detached

I came from council housing

Not in a talk-the-talk, I really walk the walk

Man, this a masterclass, man you can ask for a chance

Richard Mille on, you don't know the pass, the password

When it's really on, when's he gonna clart it off?

No fears cah I'm good on the roads where I'm from

You can ask, I'm calm as long as my darg is

Always aim at the target market

Look at the profit margin

[Chorus: Tion Wayne & Central Cee]

I got a gyal up in Chelsea, you know

But why everyone there when you blow?

The feds tryna get help with the roads

Me nuh know, me nuh know, me nuh know

I got gyal everywhere in the globe

But everyone disappears when you're broke

If bro calls me and say it's that time, I don't care

I'm putting my career on hold

[Outro: Central Cee & Tion Wayne]

Fumez The Engineer

If bro calls me and say it's time, I don't care

I'm putting my ca-, I'm putting my career on hold

But why everyone, but why everyone

But why everyone there when you blow?