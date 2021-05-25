Arrdee responds to Mia Khalifa cosigning his 'Body (Remix)' verse

The social media star said Arrdee's verse on 'Body (Remix)' gave her "superpowers".

Arrdee has responded after Mia Khalifa used his viral verse on 'Body (Remix)' in one of her TikTok videos.

The 18-year-old Brighton rapper is making waves across the world with his iconic bars, and it appears social media star and former adult actress Mia is a pretty big fan herself.

"This song gives me superpowers," she captioned a TikTok of herself miming along to Arrdee's 'Have you seen the state of her body?' verse, writing on the actual video, "This verse lives in my head rent free."

Arrdee, real name Riley Davis, spoke to LADBible TV about his initial reaction to Mia's video. "My brother called me [and said] 'Are you f**king mad?! Check your Insta!'" he said, "Yeah, I've seen it, I've seen it."

The rapper confessed that he tried to sweet-talk Mia, before she informed him that she's already taken.

"You know what, I'll give you lot one gem, I'll drop myself in it once. When she posted it, obviously I reposted it on my story, and, erm... I replied, init. I was like, 'What, you wanna roll with a geezer in the UK?'" he admitted. "And she was like 'No, I'm married.'"

He continued, "I was just like ah, well, big up for the TikTok anyway." He said of a possible video collaboration with Mia, "I think that would go mad. If she was on it, I'd definitely be on it."

Arrdee's verse on Tion Wayne and Russ Millions 'Body (Remix)' went viral on TikTok. Picture: Instagram/@arrdeegram

Arrdee initially pricked up ears with his 'Cheeky Bars' freestyle in early 2020, which has since racked up over 2.5 million views.

Popular track '6AM in Brighton' and a series of freestyles followed, before his verse on Tion Wayne and Russ Millions 'Body (Remix)' went viral on TikTok later in the year.