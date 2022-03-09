Are Aitch and Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg dating?

9 March 2022, 15:15

Are they dating? Is it real? Here's an insight into the rapper and social influencer's relationship...

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg have sparked rumours that they're dating after sharing multiple videos of them out on dates, and now IT'S OFFICIAL 💗.

The 28-year-old Chicken Shop Date host seemingly confirmed that she is in a relationship with the War rapper, after sharing a picture on her IG story of them during their date using the pink heart emoji.

Whilst some fans have speculated that the romance is fake and to help promote his latest single Baby, the pair are fighting off rumours and enjoying their time together.

Here's everything you need to know about the

10 facts you need to know about 'Rain' rapper Aitch

Amelia Dimoldenberg confirms her relationship with the rapper on IG stories
Amelia Dimoldenberg confirms her relationship with the rapper on IG stories. Picture: Instagram

  1. Amelia leaves a cute comment under Aitch's pic

    Amelia gushed over her new beau in his most recent IG post days after their TikTok date went viral, revealing she was the mysterious girl he was cuddled up with.

    Captioning the selfie "Sat waiting for "BABY" to drop like..." referring to his latest single 'Baby', Amelia replied to the photo commenting "Ooooooft" with a heart-eye emoji.

    Amelia gushing over Aitch in his comment section
    Amelia gushing over Aitch in his comment section. Picture: Instagram

  2. First official date

    Aitch took Amelia out for a milkshake on their first date, which was previewed on TikTok, but he kept her name disguised. Aitch took Amelia out for a milkshake on their first date, which was previewed on TikTok, but he kept her name disguised.

    The Buss Down rapper went on to upload a compilation video of him and Amelia looking really close and cute on their bowling date, indicating that things between the two had clearly worked out. Aitch passionately fed Amelia with a spoon in one of the clips before raising a toast with their shots.

    'You guessed it,' he captioned the video. 'F*** off now,' she said, before sharing a sweet selfie of the two of them.

  3. The BRITS 2022

    During the BRITS 2022 backstage red carpet event, Aitch asked Amelia is she wanted to be his girlfriend to which she replied "I feel like I should get to know you first".

    The rapper then gifted her with a plaque for hitting a new milestone of followers on her YouTube channel, to which the host couldn't help but blush. Awwww.

  4. Chicken Shop Date

    In June 2019, Aitch appeared on Amelia's Chicken Shop Date series, where she interrogated him about his love life.

    The hilarious YouTube star, which has over one million subscribers, interviewing celebrities such as Louis Theroux, Ed Sheeran, and Dave was curious to see if Aitch was a con artist and was quite aback to see that he was 'texting zero girls.'

    The spark between the two instantly have fans talk, and this is where the dating rumours began.

