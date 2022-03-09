Are Aitch and Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg dating?

Are they dating? Is it real? Here's an insight into the rapper and social influencer's relationship...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg have sparked rumours that they're dating after sharing multiple videos of them out on dates, and now IT'S OFFICIAL 💗.

The 28-year-old Chicken Shop Date host seemingly confirmed that she is in a relationship with the War rapper, after sharing a picture on her IG story of them during their date using the pink heart emoji.

Whilst some fans have speculated that the romance is fake and to help promote his latest single Baby, the pair are fighting off rumours and enjoying their time together.

Here's everything you need to know about the

Amelia Dimoldenberg confirms her relationship with the rapper on IG stories. Picture: Instagram