Ashanti UK tour 2022: dates, tickets, venues, special guests and more

25 February 2022, 10:00

Ashanti UK Tour 2022: dates, tickets, venues, special guests and more. Picture: Getty

Ashanti will be joined by special guest Mario on her upcoming UK tour!

R&B icon Ashanti has announced her upcoming UK tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut smash-hit single 'Foolish'.

The Grammy Award-winning singer will be performing across four arena dates this summer, with support from R&B star Mario.

The tour is set to kick off at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on May 29th, followed by dates in Leeds, Birmingham and Manchester, with tickets going on general sale on Friday 4 March at 10am.

Ashanti is coming on tour to the UK! Picture: Getty

See the full 2022 UK tour dates below:

  • May 29th 2022 OVO Arena Wembley, London
  • May 31st 2022 First direct Arena Leeds
  • June 1st 2022 Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • June 2nd 2022 AO Arena, Manchester

Fans can expect to see the R&B powerhouse showcase her legendary back-catalogue of globally adored hit songs like ‘Rock Wit U’, ‘Only U’ and ‘Foolish’.

Tickets for Ashanti’s ‘Foolish’ Anniversary Tour are available here.

