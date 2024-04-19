Ashanti shows off baby bump after confirming pregnancy with fiancé Nelly

Ashanti shows off baby bump after confirming pregnancy with fiancé Nelly. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Ashanti has been seen for the first time since confirming her pregnancy with Nelly, and showed off her growing baby bump.

Pregnant Ashanti has publicly shown off her baby bump after confirming the rumours she is expecting her first child with fiancé Nelly yesterday.

The 43-year-old 'Foolish' singer proudly shared off her growing bump in a navy bodycon dress at a conference in Miami, Florida.

This comes after months of speculation that Ashanti is pregnant, after reconciling with former flame, singer Nelly, in the summer of 2023.

Ashanti showed off her pregnancy glow at a marketing conference in Miami, and appeared without fiancé Nelly.

She wore a tight blue dress with a one-shoulder cape accompanied with snakeskin heels, as she spoke at the event.

Her appearance comes a day after revealing the exciting news of her pregnancy to Essence, where she said her and Nelly were also engaged!

Nelly and Ashanti are engaged and are expecting a baby! Picture: Getty

"This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she told the magazine.

“Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

We look forward to seeing more iconic pregnancy looks from the R&B singer!