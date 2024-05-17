Ice Spice's Hair Transformation: From her Signature Curly Hair to Long Locks

17 May 2024, 14:43

Ice Spice's Hair Transformation: From her Signature Curly Hair to Long Locks. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

How does Ice Spice achieve her signature curly hair and is she a natural ginger? Here's the 'Y2K' rapper hair transformation unlocked.

Ice Spice has been a huge breakout artist in recent years, and has propelled herself to stardom after working with some of the biggest names in music including Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Isis Gaston, is set to release her debut album this year, and is known for her signature ginger curly locks and y2k inspired looks since rising to fame in 2022.

So, is Ice Spice's ginger hair real and does she wear a wig? Here's all of Ice Spice's most iconic hairstyles and a deeper dive into her natural tresses.

Ice Spice changes up her hairstyle lots.
Ice Spice changes up her hairstyle lots. Picture: Getty

Does Ice Spice have natural curly ginger hair?

Ice Spice often wears her hair in a short and curly ginger afro across red carpet and performance looks.

To no surprise, fans assume that this is the rapper's natural hair colour, but it is actually more of a dark brown or black shade.

After a picture of the 'Deli' rapper in high school showing her with long black straightened hair, Ice Spice told MTV that the picture is real.

Ice Spice is known for her signature curly locks.
Ice Spice is known for her signature curly locks. Picture: Getty

"This is me. Junior High, I think. Or something like that," she says.

"A lot of people think that my hair is naturally straight and that I wear like a curly wig or something, but my hair was straightened this day," she says, pointing to the old picture.

"So my hair's always been curly since I was born, but, yeah, that's me."

Does Ice Spice wear a wig? Her best long hair looks

As well as treating us to serve after serve with her short curly hair, Ice Spice also rocks the long ginger hair in both curly and straight styles.

We can assume she wears a wig for these looks, and speaking about them to Vogue, she said she's pretty much tried everything.

"Every time I change my hair, I look like a different person. I've done curly wigs, straight wigs, short wigs, long wigs; I've done braids, swoops — basically everything. I tried everything and just got back to square one."

Ice Spice at the 2023 Met Gala.
Ice Spice at the 2023 Met Gala, where she opted for a long wig. . Picture: Getty
Ice Spice is an up-and-coming rapper.
Ice Spice wearing a honey bronde style. . Picture: Instagram

