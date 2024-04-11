Ice Spice set to make her acting debut in Spike Lee movie alongside Denzel Washington

By Anna Suffolk

Ice Spice's actress era is coming! The 24-year-old 'Munch' rapper has a part in an upcoming Spike Lee movie.

Ice Spice has had a huge couple of years - from being an up and coming rapper to now a Hollywood movie star!

The 24-year-old 'Munch' rapper is set to make her acting debut alongside A-lister Denzel Washington in Spike Lee's newest project "High and Low".

According to outlet Variety, Ice Spice, whose real name is Isis Gaston, has already started filming for the motion picture.

Ice Spice is making her acting debut! Picture: Getty

"High and Low" marks the fifth collaboration between actor Denzel Washington and Spike Lee, and their first for nearly two decades, since 2006's 'Inside Man'.

The film is set to be an English-language remake of Akira Kurowasa's 1963 crime thriller.

The synopsis reads: "Gondo, a wealthy executive, desires to buy a shoe company. However, he faces challenges when his driver's son gets kidnapped and he is forced to pay a huge ransom in order to save him."

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington are reuniting. Picture: Getty

Apple Original Films tweeted a photo of Washington and Lee on Wednesday to announce that the project had officially begun work.

Ice Spice became a household name in 2023 following the release of her viral tracks 'Munch' and 'Boys a Liar' with fellow breakout star Pinkpantheress.

Soon after, she collaborated with Nicki Minaj on 'Barbie World', a reimagining of Aqua's 90s classic.