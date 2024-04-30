Ice Spice accused of 'cheating' on 'boyfriend' & producer Riot with Lil Tjay

30 April 2024, 12:09

Ice Spice accused of 'cheating' on 'boyfriend' & producer Riot with Lil Tjay. Picture: Getty Images
The 'Munch' rapper has been accused of cheating on her longtime boyfriend with Lil Tjay.

Ice Spice has been accused of being unfaithful to longtime 'boyfriend' and producer Riot with Lil Tjay, who appeared as a feature on her song 'Gangsta Boo'.

A singer called Baby Storme took to X (Twitter) with a series of posts claiming she used to be best friends with Ice Spice, and vowed to 'expose' the rapper for lying and cheating.

Storme shared numerous pictures and texts alleging that Ice Spice was her former friend and made some shocking revelations towards the breakthrough rapper.

Ice Spice has been accused of cheating on her boyfriend with fellow rapper Lil Tjay. Picture: Getty

The series of claims made by Baby Storme included that Ice Spice cheated on her longtime producer and alleged boyfriend Riot with Lil Tjay.

She tweeted: "“EJ, ‘Riot’ is her producer and boyfriend since 2019,” she wrote. “he was the real mastermind behind her career & the one who pushed her to rap. she cheated on him with Tjay & then rapped about it on their song together. if you don’t believe me, just go back & read the lyrics to ‘Gangsta boo.’

Also in her series of tweets, the singer said that Ice Spice was a 'fake friend' and only rekindled their relationship due to Storme gaining a following in music.

Ice Spice and Lil Tjay performing in 2023. Picture: Getty

Ice Spice confirmed she's in a relationship, and told LA Times that she doesn't want to disclose who it is that she's dating as she wants fans "to keep their focus on what I’m here for, which is music."

The 'Deli' rapper sparked dating rumours with Lil Tjay in 2023 after they collaborated on 'Gangsta Boo', which features on her debut EP.

Lil Tjay commissioned a special diamond watch worth mega bucks for Ice Spice following the release of the song, which led to fans thinking they were more than collaborators.

