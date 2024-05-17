What is Tyla's Net Worth in 2024? Fortune Revealed

What is Tyla's Net Worth in 2024? Fortune Revealed. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

How rich is the 'Water' singer Tyla and what is her net worth in 2024? Here's everything you need to know about the breakthrough star's fortune.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tyla has had a huge year, from releasing the song of the summer 'Water', to now winning a Grammy and releasing her debut album at the age of 22!

The South-African born singer is sure to have made lots of money in the process of now becoming a household name in the music industry.

So, what is Tyla's net worth in 2024 and is she a millionaire? Here's everything we know.

Tyla at The 2024 Met Gala. . Picture: Getty

What is Tyla's Net Worth in 2024 and is she a Millionaire?

There are no concrete reports on Tyla's net worth as of yet, however, other publications estimate the 'Water' singer to be worth over a million dollars.

This is due part to her Grammy-award hit 'Water', success of her debut album 'Tyla' and numerous sponsorships with huge brands.

Forbes Africa has announced its ’30 under 30′ list, with Tyla making the cut thanks to her breakthrough year and co-signs from some of the biggest names in music, including Chris Brown and Travis Scott.

Tyla gets carried up the stairs at the Met Gala

Tyla at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

How did Tyla rise to fame? Her journey to becoming famous revealed

Tyla has been releasing music since 2019 after finishing high school, and dropped her debut 'Getting Late' independently, with the music video getting millions of views on YouTube.

The 22-year-old had been working towards a degree in Mining Engineering, but took a year off to prove to her parents that she could create a career in music.

This paid off and she signed to Epic Records, with her big hit coming through as viral TikTok track 'Water' which shot to the top of the charts across the world.