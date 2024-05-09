Every Time Tyla wowed us on the Red Carpet: From the Met Gala to her Street Style

Every Time Tyla wowed us on the Red Carpet: From the Met Gala to her Street Style. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Here's a rundown of some of the most iconic fashion moments from singer of the moment Tyla - from the 2024 Met Gala sand look to her effortless street style.

Tyla is the woman of the moment - from her insanely viral summer track 'Water' to her newer song 'Jump' which is set to be the soundtrack of the warmer weather.

The 22-year-old has shot to fame over the past year, and attended her first ever Met Gala in 2024, where she was dressed in a custom Balmain dress made entirely of sand, complete with an hourglass bag to accompany.

So, need some fashion inspo from Tyla's edgy Y2K look or just want to gawk at her immaculate style? Here's a rundown of Tyla's red carpet looks.

Tyla has had a breakthrough year. Picture: Getty

Tyla's 2024 Met Gala 'sand dress' look

The 'Water' singer wowed everyone when she stepped out at her very first Met Gala in a dress made by Balmain that resembled a sand sculpture.

The sand dress was made with three different types of sand, and was moulded exactly to her body - so much in fact that she had to be carried up the stairs on the Met Gala red carpet.

Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain was tasked with cutting the delicate dress to a more moveable length after the red carpet, and its safe to say Tyla's red carpet look was one of the most talked about Met looks from this year.

Tyla gets carried up the stairs at the Met Gala

Tyla's legendary two-pieces

When you think of Tyla, you think of a one-shoulder co-ord in some fun and exciting colours. The singer has embraced the y2k look and frequently wears two pieces on the red carpet and at events.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Tyla wore a striking mesh mint green gown designed by Versace, complete with daring cut outs and a thigh-high split on one side. The look had to be iconic after she scooped up the very first award for Best African Music Performance.

TYLA won a Grammy for "Best African Music Performance". Picture: Getty

Tyla loves a two-piece. Picture: Getty

Tyla's effortless street style

The musician not only serves us look after look on the red carpet, but is a major head turner for her street style too.

Here's a few of our fave looks from Tyla's out and about ventures, which we love!