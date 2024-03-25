Where is Tyla from? Her age, ethnicity, height & more

Where is Tyla from? Her age, ethnicity, height & more. Picture: Getty Images / client

By Anna Suffolk

Who is 'Water' singer Tyla? Here is everything you need to know following the release of her debut album, from her height and age to where she's from.

Tyla has been making a huge splash in the music scene for the past year, thanks to the viral success of Grammy Award winning song 'Water', and her recently-released debut album.

The South-African born singer started releasing music in 2019 after finishing high school, and shot to fame after her debut single 'Getting Late' went viral on social media.

So, how old is Tyla, where is she originally from and what is her ethnicity? Here is everything you need to know about the 'Water' singer Tyla.

Tyla has had a breakthrough year. Picture: Getty

How old is 'Water' singer Tyla? Tyla, born Tyla Laura Seethall, is 22-years-old. Her birthday is on 30 January 2002, making her astrological sign an Aquarius. Whilst at school, Tyla would go to recording studios on the weekend to write and record music in the hopes she could start a career as a singer. Tyla at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty Where is Tyla originally from? Tyla was born in Johannesburg, South Africa to her parents Sharleen and Sherwin Seethall. She references her hometown of Johannesburg frequently in her music: "They never had a pretty girl from Jo'burg" / "From Jozi to Ibiza." Tyla has said numerous times that her dream is to become the first global pop star from Africa. TYLA is making waves in the music industry. Picture: Jeremy Soma / SONY Everything is so authentic, and the fact that all of that managed to translate overseas is crazy. It's opening more doors for other South African artists and creatives to just have a place," she tells Billboard. "And for me personally, it's unbelievable. I always wanted to be the biggest pop star in general. I didn't want to be the biggest African pop star. I just want to be the biggest pop star that was born and raised in Africa. "And the fact that I'm already getting a good response from the world [means] I'm one step closer to that dream."And the fact that I'm already getting a good response from the world [means] I'm one step closer to that dream." What is Tyla's ethnicity? Tyla comes from Zulu, Irish, Indian and Mauritian ancestry. She is one of five children, and says "Music is in my family and I've known since I was a little girl that I wanted to be a singer." What is Tyla's height? Tyla has revealed that she is 5'3 after a fan asked her on TikTok how tall she was. She used a Nicki Minaj sound to answer the question that she stands at 5'3 (160cm).