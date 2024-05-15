How did 'Water' singer Tyla become famous? Inside her journey to fame

Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

How did Tyla become famous, when did she tour with Chris Brown, how did she win a Grammy and what did she do before fame? Here's everything you need to know.

Over the past year, South African singer Tyla has shot to fame thanks to her smash hit 'Water', but her quick rise to fame has actually been years in the making.

The 22-year-old, whose real name is Tyla Seethall, won the first ever Grammy Award for 'Best African Music Performance' in 2024 thanks to her chart-topping hit 'Water'.

Tyla has since released her self-titled debut album, wowed audiences at the Met Gala, and is now set for another huge year. But how exactly did Tyla rise to fame and how did she get so famous? Here's everything you need to know.

Picture: Getty

How did Tyla get so famous?

Tyla has been releasing music since 2019 after finishing high school, and dropped her debut 'Getting Late' independently, with the music video getting millions of views on YouTube.

The 22-year-old had been working towards a degree in Mining Engineering, but took a year off to prove to her parents that she could create a career in music.

This paid off and she signed to Epic Records, with her big hit coming through as viral TikTok track 'Water' which shot to the top of the charts across the world.

How did Tyla win a Grammy?

At the 2024 Grammy Awards Tyla became the first person to win the inaugural award for 'Best African Music Performance' with 'Water', and was also the youngest-ever African artist to win a Grammy Award in history.

Following the Grammy win, Tyla released her debut album, with the tracks 'Jump' and 'Art' gaining traction from fans and social media.

Picture: Getty

How did Tyla meet and tour with Chris Brown?

One of Tyla's first industry contacts was none other than R&B megastar Chris Brown. The 'Angel Numbers' singer invited Tyla to support him during his 'Under the Influence Tour' across the UK & Europe in 2023.

In a post to Instagram after her support dates were done, she said: "you guys made us feel so welcome so thank you and I’ve learnt so much!

"This was my first tour ever, I’m grateful for the huge platform and I’m never gonna forget it…"