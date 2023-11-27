Tyla Debut Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

By Anna Suffolk

When is Tyla releasing her debut album and who features on it? Here's everything you need to know.

Breakthrough R&B singer Tyla has just announced that she will be releasing her debut album early next year, after wowing fans with her huge viral hit 'Water'.

The 21-year-old has had a massive year, thanks to the success of her chart-topping track 'Water', and wowing fans across the globe as she has stepped out to be music's next big thing.

Now, Tyla is set to release her debut album early next year, and has teased fans with what they can expect, including a tracklist, features and a release date.

Tyla has been teasing her debut album. Picture: Getty