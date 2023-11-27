Tyla Debut Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

When is Tyla releasing her debut album and who features on it? Here's everything you need to know.

Breakthrough R&B singer Tyla has just announced that she will be releasing her debut album early next year, after wowing fans with her huge viral hit 'Water'.

The 21-year-old has had a massive year, thanks to the success of her chart-topping track 'Water', and wowing fans across the globe as she has stepped out to be music's next big thing.

Now, Tyla is set to release her debut album early next year, and has teased fans with what they can expect, including a tracklist, features and a release date.

Tyla has been teasing her debut album.
Tyla has been teasing her debut album. Picture: Getty

  1. What is Tyla's Debut Album called?

    Tyla has not officially announced the title of her debut album as of yet, but this hasn't stopped the South-African born singer teasing possible names for it.

    Some of the tracks Tyla has been teasing for the album include 'Truth or Dare' and 'On & On', which could possibly be the name!

    Other options could perhaps be 'Water', a nod to her huge hit, or a self-titled debut.

    Tyla is wowing fans across the world in her breakthrough year.
    Tyla is wowing fans across the world in her breakthrough year. Picture: Outside Org

  2. When will Tyla's new album be released?

    Tyla has been teasing a possible release date for her debut album, and it seems it will be coming early 2024.

    Fans can expect to start pre-saving the album this Friday (1 December).

    In an Instagram story, Tyla has revealed that 'On & On' will be released on 2/3, which we can assume to be an early March or February release date.

    Tyla teased this on her Instagram.
    Tyla teased this on her Instagram. Picture: Tyla / Instagram

  3. What is the tracklist for Tyla's album?

    So far, a full tracklist for Tyla's debut album has not been revealed.

    However, Tyla has already released recent singles 'Water' and 'Girl Next Door' with Ayra Starr, so it is likely that these songs will feature.

    Additionally, Tyla has been teasing a song called 'Truth or Dare' and a track possibly called 'On & On'.

  4. Who will feature on Tyla's debut album?

    So far, no features have been announced for Tyla's debut album.

    However, Tyla has recently collaborated with Travis Scott and Marshmellow on remixes of 'Water', which means they might feature on her debut album.

    Tyla has also collaborated with Ayra Starr, with 'Girl Next Door', so only time will tell if she makes an appearance on the album.

    Ayra Starr and Tyla have a song together.
    Ayra Starr and Tyla have a song together. Picture: Getty

