Tyla 'Truth or Dare': Behind The Lyrics

1 December 2023, 09:35

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics to Tyla's new song 'Truth or Dare'? Here's the words to the new trending song

Upcoming Afro-pop singer Tyla has released her latest track titled 'Truth or Dare', after fans have been waiting since the viral success of her song 'Water'.

The 21-year-old artist hailing from South Africa has topped the charts with 'Water', and is looking to make a splash in the music industry as 2024 is looking to be her year.

Tyla has released 'Truth or Dare', ahead of the release of her upcoming debut album early next year.

Tyla is wowing fans across the world in her breakthrough year.
Tyla is wowing fans across the world in her breakthrough year. Picture: Outside Org

  1. What are the lyrics for Tyla's 'Truth or Dare'?

    Here are the full lyrics to Tyla's new song 'Truth or Dare':

    [Verse 1]

    Hold on

    Did you say you're on your way?

    Why now?

    When you just went MIA

    Message received, oh, now you want me back?

    I know the procedure, tryna come to my place

    Turn around, that's too far

    Are we too far gone?

    [Pre-Chorus]

    (Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

    Can't handle what I am now

    You're a fan now and I'm not what I was

    (Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

    So tell me, are you down now? 'Cause I'm up now

    [Chorus]

    So let's play truth or dare, dare you to forget

    That you used to treat me just like anyone

    Truth or dare? Is it true you care?

    Now that you can see the love from everyone (Tell me)

    [Post-Chorus]

    Now you carе? (Ah)

    Truth or dare?

    Are you playing?

    Truth or dare? (Tеll me)

    Now you care?

    Truth or dare?

    Are you playing?

    Truth or Dare

    [Verse 2]

    Would you still want me if I didn't have it all? (All)

    You could've had it with me, but instead, you gave it up (Gave it, gave it up)

    Tell me, when is it gonna get through to you? (Ooh)

    Everybody needs somebody, but I can't be a fool (Fool)

    When they ask you questions 'bout me, tell 'em how you

    How we could've gone places, but you were too impatient (Ah)

    [Pre-Chorus]

    (Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

    Can't handle what I am now

    You're a fan now and I'm not what I was

    (Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

    So tell me, are you down now? 'Cause I'm up now

    [Chorus]

    So let's play truth or dare, dare you to forget

    That you used to treat me just like anyone

    Truth or dare? Is it true you care?

    Now that you can see the love from everyone (Tell me)

    [Post-Chorus]

    Now you care? (Ah)

    Truth or dare?

    Are you playing?

    Truth or dare? (Tell me)

    Now you care?

    Truth or dare?

    Are you playing?

    Truth or dare? (Tell me)

    Tyla is set to release her debut album in 2024.
    Tyla is set to release her debut album in 2024. Picture: Sony

