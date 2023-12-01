What are the lyrics for Tyla's 'Truth or Dare'?

Here are the full lyrics to Tyla's new song 'Truth or Dare':

[Verse 1]

Hold on

Did you say you're on your way?

Why now?

When you just went MIA

Message received, oh, now you want me back?

I know the procedure, tryna come to my place

Turn around, that's too far

Are we too far gone?

[Pre-Chorus]

(Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

Can't handle what I am now

You're a fan now and I'm not what I was

(Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

So tell me, are you down now? 'Cause I'm up now

[Chorus]

So let's play truth or dare, dare you to forget

That you used to treat me just like anyone

Truth or dare? Is it true you care?

Now that you can see the love from everyone (Tell me)

[Post-Chorus]

Now you carе? (Ah)

Truth or dare?

Are you playing?

Truth or dare? (Tеll me)

Now you care?

Truth or dare?

Are you playing?

Truth or Dare

[Verse 2]

Would you still want me if I didn't have it all? (All)

You could've had it with me, but instead, you gave it up (Gave it, gave it up)

Tell me, when is it gonna get through to you? (Ooh)

Everybody needs somebody, but I can't be a fool (Fool)

When they ask you questions 'bout me, tell 'em how you

How we could've gone places, but you were too impatient (Ah)

[Pre-Chorus]

(Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

Can't handle what I am now

You're a fan now and I'm not what I was

(Ooh-ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

So tell me, are you down now? 'Cause I'm up now

[Chorus]

So let's play truth or dare, dare you to forget

That you used to treat me just like anyone

Truth or dare? Is it true you care?

Now that you can see the love from everyone (Tell me)

[Post-Chorus]

Now you care? (Ah)

Truth or dare?

Are you playing?

Truth or dare? (Tell me)

Now you care?

Truth or dare?

Are you playing?

Truth or dare? (Tell me)