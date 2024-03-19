Who is Tyla dating? Boyfriends & relationship history from Rema to Chris Brown dating rumours

19 March 2024, 12:14

Tyla reacts to 'Water' going viral, dance challenges & the biggest celebs in her DMs💿

Who is 'Water' singer Tyla dating in 2024 and what is her relationship history? Here's everything you need to know.

Singer Tyla has had a huge breakout year - from winning a Grammy award for her viral song 'Water', to preparing for her debut album launch to drop in April.

She has been linked to the likes of fellow musicians Chris Brown, Rema and Travis Scott, and has been hanging out with some of the biggest musicians in the industry.

The 22-year-old has kept her private life, which includes relationships, pretty quiet. So, who is Tyla dating and does she have a boyfriend?

TYLA is making waves in the music industry.
TYLA is making waves in the music industry. Picture: Jeremy Soma / SONY

  1. Does Tyla have a boyfriend?

    As of 2024, Tyla has revealed that she is single and not in a relationship.

    On an episode of the 'We Need To Talk' podcast, the 22-year-old said "I don’t have a boyfriend" when asked about dating rumours.

    TYLA won a Grammy for "Best African Music Performance".
    TYLA won a Grammy for "Best African Music Performance". Picture: Getty

  2. Is Tyla dating Rema

    Tyla was rumoured to be dating Afrobeats star Rema after paparazzi pictures went viral of the pair holding hands after one of his concert shows.

    She addressed the rumours in a podcast called We Need To Talk, and put the speculation to rest.

    “Rema and I are just friends, we are not dating"

    Rema was spotted holding hands with Rema.
    Rema was spotted holding hands with Rema. Picture: Getty

  3. Is Tyla dating Travis Scott?

    Tyla and Travis Scott have been linked together, after the 'Goosebumps' rapper hopped on the remix to Tyla's viral track 'Water'.

    They have also released a steamy music video, seeing the pair get close to each other in the video.

    Late last year, the pair posed for a picture at the GQ Men of the Year afterparty in Los Angeles, however there has been no confirmation from either party about the dating rumours.

    Travis Scott and Tyla attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
    Travis Scott and Tyla attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

  4. Did Tyla date Chris Brown?

    Rumours of a relationship between Chris Brown and Tyla started whirring in 2023 after the 'Water' singer supported Breezy on his UK & Europe tour.

    However, the pair appear to be just friends, and keep relationship to work pals.

