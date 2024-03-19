Who is Tyla dating? Boyfriends & relationship history from Rema to Chris Brown dating rumours
19 March 2024, 12:14
Who is 'Water' singer Tyla dating in 2024 and what is her relationship history? Here's everything you need to know.
Singer Tyla has had a huge breakout year - from winning a Grammy award for her viral song 'Water', to preparing for her debut album launch to drop in April.
She has been linked to the likes of fellow musicians Chris Brown, Rema and Travis Scott, and has been hanging out with some of the biggest musicians in the industry.
The 22-year-old has kept her private life, which includes relationships, pretty quiet. So, who is Tyla dating and does she have a boyfriend?
Does Tyla have a boyfriend?
As of 2024, Tyla has revealed that she is single and not in a relationship.
On an episode of the 'We Need To Talk' podcast, the 22-year-old said "I don’t have a boyfriend" when asked about dating rumours.
Is Tyla dating Rema
Tyla was rumoured to be dating Afrobeats star Rema after paparazzi pictures went viral of the pair holding hands after one of his concert shows.
She addressed the rumours in a podcast called We Need To Talk, and put the speculation to rest.
“Rema and I are just friends, we are not dating"
Rema & Tyla 🌹 pic.twitter.com/apCKvepxRy— R O S E || THE MAGAZINE 💗 (@heymissrose) March 14, 2024
Is Tyla dating Travis Scott?
Tyla and Travis Scott have been linked together, after the 'Goosebumps' rapper hopped on the remix to Tyla's viral track 'Water'.
They have also released a steamy music video, seeing the pair get close to each other in the video.
Late last year, the pair posed for a picture at the GQ Men of the Year afterparty in Los Angeles, however there has been no confirmation from either party about the dating rumours.
Did Tyla date Chris Brown?
Rumours of a relationship between Chris Brown and Tyla started whirring in 2023 after the 'Water' singer supported Breezy on his UK & Europe tour.
However, the pair appear to be just friends, and keep relationship to work pals.