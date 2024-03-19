Who is Tyla dating? Boyfriends & relationship history from Rema to Chris Brown dating rumours

Tyla reacts to 'Water' going viral, dance challenges & the biggest celebs in her DMs💿

Who is 'Water' singer Tyla dating in 2024 and what is her relationship history? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Singer Tyla has had a huge breakout year - from winning a Grammy award for her viral song 'Water', to preparing for her debut album launch to drop in April.

She has been linked to the likes of fellow musicians Chris Brown, Rema and Travis Scott, and has been hanging out with some of the biggest musicians in the industry.

The 22-year-old has kept her private life, which includes relationships, pretty quiet. So, who is Tyla dating and does she have a boyfriend?

TYLA is making waves in the music industry. Picture: Jeremy Soma / SONY