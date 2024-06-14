Tyla responds to critics about ‘racial identity and ethnicity’ after awkward interview encounter

Tyla shares how 'Jump' and working with Skillibeng & Gunna came about 💿

By Capital XTRA

Tyla has spoken out after an awkward interview encounter with The Breakfast Club, where she was asked to speak about her ethnicity.

Rising star Tyla has broken her silence following an awkward interview with US podcast The Breakfast Club where she was quizzed around the online discourse about her race.

Host Charlamagne Tha God asked the South-African-born singer her thoughts surrounding social media's opinions on her ethnicity and the talk around the term 'coloured', which is widely used in her home country.

After some uncomfortable moments during the interview, Tyla has set the record straight on her Instagram stories to double down on how she identifies and cleared up any questions on her race.

Tyla has clarified about how she identifies. Picture: Getty

After The Breakfast Club host quizzed the 22-year-old on her race, Tyla's publicist stepped in and advised that the conversation be moved along.

She took to social media to clarify her thoughts after the interview was posted across social media which reignited online discourse surrounding her race.

"Never denied my blackness, idk where that came from… I’m mixed with black/Zulu, irish, Mauritian/Indian and Coloured" Tyla said on her stories.

Tyla at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

"In Southa I would be classified as a Coloured woman and other places I would be classified as a black women. Race is classified differently in different parts of the world.

I don’t expect to be identified as Coloured outside of Southa by anyone not comfortable doing so because i understand the weight of that word outside of SA,

But to close this conversation, I’m both Coloured in South Africa and a black women… As a woman for the culture. It’s and not or… with that being said ASAMBEEE” continued Tyla.