Michael B. Jordan roasted by fans after posting hilarious 'Aunty' selfie

Michael B. Jordan roasted by fans after posting hilarious 'Auntie' selfie. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

The 'Creed' actor shared a new selfie to Instagram, but fans couldn't stop comparing him to 'someone's aunty'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Michael B. Jordan has been roasted by fans online after he uploaded a snap that was compared to 'someone's Aunty' thanks to his selfie of him getting ready for bed.

The Hollywood heartthrob shared a picture of him with a hair bonnet on and captioned it "Goodnight" with a sleeping emoji, prompting fans to chuckle at his look.

MBJ is renowned for some of his thirst-trap pictures online, with the buff 'Creed' actor looking miles away from this in the new snap.

Michael B. Jordan is an actor and model. Picture: Getty

MBJ was playfully trolled by fans as one Instagram user said: "Bruh look like somebody Auntie on Facebook" accompanied by laughing emojis.

Another quipped "auntie wyd", whereas lots of fans playfully joked that he was dating them: "Good night hubby, I’ll be home soon."

"He looks like a single mom that works 2 jobs with 4 bada** kids" another commented, and was also compared to the likes of Tupac with his scarf and beard duo.

MBJ was compared to someone's auntie in this new snap. Picture: Instagram

Michael B. Jordan hosted SNL last year. . Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan has been busy filming a currently-untitled vampire film, which is set to be released in March of 2025.

Jordan will be returning with Ryan Coogler, who have collaborated on previous films Creed and Black Panther together, and it is said to have some sort of 'period' element to the script.

MBJ made a surprise appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2023, where he kept the news of his cameo so secret, he didn't even tell his family about his return to the Marvel franchise.