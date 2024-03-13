Michael B. Jordan opens up about ‘loneliness’ and what he wants in his next relationship

By Anna Suffolk

The actor has opened up about his current relationship status, over a year after his split from Lori Harvey.

Michael B. Jordan has spoken about his current relationship status, and has revealed how he feels 'lonely' being single following his split from Lori Harvey in 2022.

The 37-year-old 'Creed' actor spoke on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast and admitted how he finds "multitasking" and "juggling the balancing act" of his multiple careers, which has led to a "loneliness".

Michael B. Jordan was last in a public relationship with Lori Harvey from 2020 to 2022, and was linked to Kendall Jenner and Kiki Layne before this.

Michael B. Jordan has spoken out about how he feels 'lonely'. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Shetty, as per US Weekly, Michael reflected: “There’s a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating and the weight is isolating."

He shared that "the worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone."

Jordan expressed how he fleets between the idea of a relationship or being single, revealing: "I go back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what’s the best partner for me."

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey dated from 2020 to 2022. Picture: Getty

The actor said he feels it isn't easy to bring a girlfriend into his world, as he is looking for someone to "understand all of me and all that comes with me."

"There’s also a part of me that really hasn’t lived life yet. … I haven’t traveled for fun," he shared. "I gotta start living. I’ve sacrificed and I’ve zoned in for so long."

MBJ did confirm that he would "want a family eventually," and teased "we'll see what's up."