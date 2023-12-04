Michael B. Jordan involved in shock car collision after crashing his Ferrari into a parked car

4 December 2023, 12:20

Michael B. Jordan confirms his real butt makes an appearance in ‘A Journal For Jordan’

Michael B. Jordan's $429,000 Ferrari has been wrecked following a collision in Hollywood.

Actor Michael B. Jordan was involved in a car crash this weekend after colliding his sports car into a parked vehicle in Hollywood.

The 36-year-old was seen speaking to police after crashing into a parked car in Los Angeles, wrecking his blue Ferrari worth an estimated $429,000.

Despite the wreckage appearing bad in images obtained by the Daily Mail, reportedly nobody was harmed.

Michael B. Jordan directed the new Creed film.
Michael B. Jordan directed and appeared in Creed. Picture: Getty

TV channel LA-OC.tv recorded the incident and posted it to their YouTube channel, which saw MBJ's Ferrari crash into a parked Kia car.

The actor's sports car was pictured with a burst airbag and a wheel missing following the collision.

A reporter for the TV channel said that when they tried to film the car and its passengers, MBJ's security "tried to run me off."

According to TMZ, the LAPD at the scene found no signs of Michael being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It's unconfirmed if the actor was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection to the crash.

Back in August, the actor filmed a collaboration with Ferrari, where he was filmed behind the wheel of the infamous sports car, which appeared on his Instagram account.

