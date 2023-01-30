Michael B. Jordan confirms he's on a dating app after split from Lori Harvey

The Creed actor revealed all in his SNL monologue over the weekend.

Michael B. Jordan has addressed his public breakup from ex Lori Harvey by confirming that he is now on a dating app.

The Creed actor hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and spilled all the beans during the infamous monologue section.

Him and Lori broke up in June 2022, and both parties are rumoured to have moved on - Lori with British actor Damson Idris and MBJ with British model Amber Jepson.

Michael B. Jordan dating history: From Kendall Jenner to Lori Harvey

The actor hosted this weekend's SNL. Picture: Getty

During his opening monologue, Michael said to the camera that after filming the third Creed film, "I went through my very first public breakup."

"Most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape. So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’"

Jordan then said in Spanish that he is on the dating app Raya, used by celebrities.

Lori Harvey goes Instagram official with new boyfriend Damson Idris

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey pictured before their split. Picture: Getty Images

Steve Harvey's daughter Lori and MBJ first started dating at the end of 2020, but called it quits after almost two years together.

He implied that the pair's relationship ended amicably after saying "Look, as long as everyone can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing."

It seems that Raya has another hunky celeb on the books as they search for love!