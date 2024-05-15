The Kardashians Season 5: When is each episode is coming out & what time is it on in the UK?

The Kardashians Season 5: When is each episode is coming out & what time is it on in the UK? Picture: Disney

By Anna Suffolk

The Kardashians is back for its fifth season on Disney+, and here is everything you need to know ahead of the release, including date and time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall & Kylie are back for the fifth season of The Kardashians this year!

The end of Season 4 landed at the end of 2023, where Kourtney's pregnancy with her son Rocky Barker was the central storyline. Also, Kourtney pushed mother Kris to go to therapy as Kim Kardashian spent a few months in New York filming for her role in American Horror Story.

So, when does each episode come out for The Kardashians and what time are they released in the UK on Disney+? Here's everything you need to know.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's first child Rocky was a big storyline in the previous series of The Kardashians. . Picture: Getty Images

When does The Kardashians Season 5 come out on Disney+? Episode Release Schedule Revealed

There is not long to wait until the release of The Kardashians Season 5, with the first episodes dropping on Thursday 23rd May.

So far, we don't know how many episodes there are in the season, but is likely to be between 8-12 as per previous seasons of the hit reality show.

Once we know for sure how many episodes there are of The Kardashians, we will update this page will a full release schedule.

The famous family are back for season 5! Picture: Alamy

What time does The Kardashians Season 5 come out in the UK?

So far, the release time of The Kardashians' latest season has yet to be announced, but if its anything like the previous seasons, episodes will drop at a specific time.

This is likely to be every Thursday at 12am ET, which is 5am BST.

After wrapping up Keeping Up With The Kardashians with a 20-season run, the clan moved television networks from E! to Hulu and Disney+.

Kris Jenner reveals tumour in The Kardashians Season 5 trailer

What is the synopsis for The Kardashians Season 5?

Disney has released the synopsis for Season 5 of The Kardashians and it is set to be a drama-filled series.

"Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavours.

"Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favourite matriarch, Kris."