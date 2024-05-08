Pictures of Kim Kardashian's waist in her Met Gala 2024 corset dress are going viral

Kim Kardashian attends Met Gala 2024

By Anna Suffolk

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala corset dress is going viral due to her incredibly hourglass figure at the New York extravaganza.

Kim Kardashian has shocked social media after wearing an incredibly fitting dress at the 2024 Met Gala.

The mother-of-four sent fans into a frenzy after showing off her hourglass figure in a silver custom Margeila frock.

Fans questioned how Kim managed to squeeze into the tiny corset dress, following on from her extreme looks in 2019 and 2022 at the Met Gala, where she explained her special breathing exercises that helped her achieve the extreme look.

Kim Kardashian shocked fans with her tiny waist at the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Fans were shocked at Kim's daring look as one accompanied a video of the Kardashian star "WHERE IS MISS KIM K WAIST ?!?" as another quipped: "my girl needs to exhale bad."

Vogue shared a video of Kim getting ready for the exclusive event, where a producer asked her "how's the breathing going", as she took long and slow exhales in the corset.

She replied and said her exercises are "an art form. But I got it."

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

Kim K at the met gala every year. #metgala pic.twitter.com/39xqz3SjZ4 — Daniel (@xdxnxiel) May 6, 2024

Some fans took it one step further and speculated whether Kim had gotten some ribs removed due to her tiny waist.

"Im convinced that Kim Kardashian got rib removal to attain this look… cause there’s no way. Not even with a corset," one X user wrote about her Met Gala outfit.

Kim Kardashian wasn't the only member of her famous family to attend the event on Monday, 6 May, with Mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall & Kylie also making an appearance.