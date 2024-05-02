How much do celebrities pay to attend the Met Gala?

How much do celebrities pay to attend the Met Gala? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What is the price tag to attend the Met Gala? It's higher than you think!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 2024 Met Gala is fast approaching, and talk has turned to what celebrities will be attending and the all-important outfits they'll wear to match the theme of 'Sleeping Beauties'.

Overseen by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, The Met Gala is co-chaired by Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez this year.

Not many people know that it actually costs money for these celebrities to attend The Met, and here's exactly how much they have to pay for a seat at the elusive event.

Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Picture: Getty

How much do Celebrities have to pay for a Met Gala ticket?

No, you can't just buy a ticket to The Met Gala and the guest list in invite only. Celebs aren't exempt from the huge price tag to attend The Met Gala, and if the designer or brand spends mega bucks to buy an entire table, Anna Wintour still dictates whether a celebrity gets invited or not.

For the 2023 Met Gala, individual tickets cost a HUGE $50,000, with a whole table setting you back $300,000.

The prices were hiked from $30,000 to $50,000 for the 2023 occasion, with the money being mostly donated to the MOMA in New York.

Zendaya will be back at the Met after a 5-year absence. Picture: Getty

Which celebrities are on the guest list for the 2024 Met Gala?

The exclusive guest list for the Met Gala is kept secret until the day of, however we do know the co-chairs of the event. These celebrities sit alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour in New York, and are Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya for 2024.

Zendaya revealed on Live With Kelly and Mark in April 2024 that "going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven't been back for maybe four or five years, so this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while."Queen of the Met Gala herself, Rihanna, has confirmed her attendance.

Speaking to Extra, Rihanna teased: "I'm actually just keeping it real simple this year... Very simple... I think it's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I'm gonna do with that."