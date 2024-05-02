How much do celebrities pay to attend the Met Gala?

2 May 2024, 16:09

How much do celebrities pay to attend the Met Gala?
How much do celebrities pay to attend the Met Gala? Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What is the price tag to attend the Met Gala? It's higher than you think!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 2024 Met Gala is fast approaching, and talk has turned to what celebrities will be attending and the all-important outfits they'll wear to match the theme of 'Sleeping Beauties'.

Overseen by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, The Met Gala is co-chaired by Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez this year.

Not many people know that it actually costs money for these celebrities to attend The Met, and here's exactly how much they have to pay for a seat at the elusive event.

Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Picture: Getty

How much do Celebrities have to pay for a Met Gala ticket?

No, you can't just buy a ticket to The Met Gala and the guest list in invite only. Celebs aren't exempt from the huge price tag to attend The Met Gala, and if the designer or brand spends mega bucks to buy an entire table, Anna Wintour still dictates whether a celebrity gets invited or not.

For the 2023 Met Gala, individual tickets cost a HUGE $50,000, with a whole table setting you back $300,000.

The prices were hiked from $30,000 to $50,000 for the 2023 occasion, with the money being mostly donated to the MOMA in New York.

Zendaya will be back at the Met after a 5-year absence.
Zendaya will be back at the Met after a 5-year absence. Picture: Getty

Which celebrities are on the guest list for the 2024 Met Gala?

The exclusive guest list for the Met Gala is kept secret until the day of, however we do know the co-chairs of the event. These celebrities sit alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour in New York, and are Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya for 2024.

Zendaya revealed on Live With Kelly and Mark in April 2024 that "going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven't been back for maybe four or five years, so this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while."Queen of the Met Gala herself, Rihanna, has confirmed her attendance.

Speaking to Extra, Rihanna teased: "I'm actually just keeping it real simple this year... Very simple... I think it's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I'm gonna do with that."

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made an entrance to the 2023 Met Gala.
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made an entrance to the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kim Kardashian dating history: from Kanye West to Van Jones

Kim Kardashian dating history: from Kanye West to Van Jones and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian

Met Gala 2024: This year’s theme explained

Met Gala 2024: This year’s theme explained

Met Gala 2024: All the celebs who will skip this year & the guest list

Met Gala 2024: All the celebs who will skip this year & the guest list

Is PARTYNEXTDOOR going on a UK tour in 2024?

Is PARTYNEXTDOOR going on a UK tour in 2024?

Trending

When does 2024 Love Island kick off? Start date revealed

When does Love Island 2024 start? The first episode date revealed

Inside Rihanna’s hair transformation over the years: From blonde and red to her natural colour

Inside Rihanna’s hair transformation over the years: From blonde and red to her natural colour
Drake reacts to 'Euphoria' diss track & teases response about Kendrick Lamar's wife

Drake reacts to 'Euphoria' diss track & teases response about Kendrick Lamar's wife

Inside Drake’s rap beef: Metro Boomin, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar & Rick Ross feud explained

Inside Drake’s rap beef: Metro Boomin, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar & Rick Ross feud explained

Inside the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria' diss track to Drake

Inside the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's 'Euphoria' diss track to Drake

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working