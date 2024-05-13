Kardashian Family Net Worth Ranked: Who is the Richest Kardashian Member?
13 May 2024, 15:26
Watch the trailer for The Kardashians Season 4
Who is the richest Kardashian member? What are the Kardashian's net worths? Here's the lowdown.
Listen to this article
The Kardashian family are one of the richest families in the world - but just how rich are each individuals net worth?
Sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall Jenner along with Matriarch Kris are all worth millions, and although no member has officially confirmed how much they are worth, there are some good indications.
- How Tall Are The Kardashian Family? Kardashian Heights in Feet & Metres
- Kourtney Kardashian kids: how old are they & what are their names?
- Where To Watch The Kardashians and When Do New Episodes Come Out?
So, what are the Kardashian family's net worths? Who is a billionaire? Here are the Kardashian family net worths ranked.
-
What is Rob Kardashian's Net Worth in 2024?
Sole Kardashian brother Rob is the last on our list of the richest Kardashian members, being worth an estimated $10 million.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rob has made his money through appearing on older episdoes of KUWTK and his short lived reality series Rob & Chyna with ex Blac Chyna.
He also has a sock line named Arthur George, and has even collaborated with sister Kylie Jenner in the past.
-
What is Khloe Kardashian's net worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Khloe Kardashian is worth $60 million.
This might not look much compared to her sisters, she still is worth an eye-watering sum.
She is an executive producer of The Kardashians and runs her Good American denim line.
Khloe also endorses products on social media, and earns some whopping money from these.
-
What is Kendall Jenner's net worth in 2024?
Kendall is next on the list, being also reportedly worth $60 million.
Thanks to her title of being the highest-paid model in 2017 and 2018, she is also a global ambassador of L'Oreal Paris as well as various endorsement sponsorships.
She also owns a tequila brand, 818, which is loved by celebs worldwide.
-
What is Kourtney Kardashian's net worth in 2024?
The eldest Kardashian sibling is reportedly worth $65 million.
Kourtney makes a whopping amount of money from the family show The Kardashians, as well as her lifestyle brand, Poosh.
-
What is Kris Jenner's net worth in 2024?
Momager and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner is worth a whopping $230 million thanks to her reality show and other ventures.
Jenner runs the business side of the expansive Kardashian-Jenner empire.
Kris also takes a 10% cut of every dollar her kids bring in from modelling, licensing deals and their beauty companies, meaning she is bringing in the big bucks.
-
What is Kylie Jenner's net worth in 2024?
Youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling Kylie is worth almost a billion dollars thanks to her huge $680 million net worth, according to Forbes.
She sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics in January 2020 for $600 million, and took $540 million of this sale. Documents showed the business was much smaller than the family claimed for years, leading her to lose her billionaire title.
She still owns an estimated 44% of Kylie Cosmetics, and does sponsorship on social media as well as appear in the family reality series.
-
What is Kim Kardashian's net worth in 2024?
Kim is the richest Kardashian sister, with Forbes estimating she is worth a huge $1.7 billion.
She owns SKIMS, a shapewear company, which is worth $4 billion.