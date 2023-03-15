Kris Jenner SLAMMED over gushing birthday message to love rat Tristan Thompson

15 March 2023, 12:36

Kris Jenner has been criticised over her birthday message to Khloe Kardashian's cheating ex Tristan.

Kris Jenner has been slammed over her doting ramble of birthday messages to Tristan Thompson on her Instagram story.

The Kardashian matriarch has been criticised by fans for her tribute to Thompson, who infamously cheated multiple times on her daughter Khloe.

Kris even called love rat Tristan a "special part" of their family, as father to Khloe's two children.

Khloe Kardashian criticised for hailing Tristan Thompson 'the best father' despite cheating scandal

Kris posted multiple stories of Tristan.
Kris posted multiple stories of Tristan. Picture: Instagram

"You look at the glass half full and it has been so great watching you grow as a dad, a friend, a brother, an uncle and a son," the momager wrote to wish the NBA player a happy birthday.

The 67-year-old praised Tristan for showing her "such inspiration" and for teaching her "many lessons when it comes to how you deal with adversity and challenges that seem insurmountable."

Despite the doting messages Kris posted about Thompson, fans weren't happy due to Tristans multiple occasions of infidelity.

Kris Jenner sparks engagement rumours with Corey Gamble after sharing $1 million ring

She included this picture of Tristan with him and Khloe's daughter True.
She included this picture of Tristan with him and Khloe's daughter True. Picture: Instagram

One follower posted to Twitter and screen shotted Kris' messages alongside the caption: "Is Kris Jenner on crack?!?"

"My god my mother would NEVER act like this with a guy who cheated on me, humiliated me, impregnated somebody else whilst with me!

"No wonder Khloe keeps going back when this is how her own mum acts towards him." she continued.

Kanye West confuses fans after changing his profile picture to Kris Jenner

This then sparked a conversation where some of her followers replied that they'd be "gobsmacked" if their mother did this to them.

However, others speculated that Kris was separating Tristan as a partner and a father.

Khloe also paid tribute to Tristan on his birthday, and called him 'the best father' despite his love rat behaviour.





