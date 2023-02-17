Kris Jenner sparks engagement rumours with Corey Gamble after sharing $1 million ring

Fans have been speculating that Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey may be tying the knot...

Kris Jenner has sparked engagement speculation after she took to her Instagram story to share a huge diamond ring.

The 67-year-old momager has been dating 42-year-old Corey Gamble for a decade, and posted the sparker around Valentine's Day, prompting fans to believe they are engaged.

Jenner's ring is estimated to cost around £1 million ($1.2 million), which was positioned on her wedding finger.

Kris and Corey have prompted engagement rumours. Picture: Getty

In the story, Kris shared a close-up snap of the sparkler on her wedding ring finger, as she held hands with Corey.

The piece of jewellery consisted of a simple silver band with a huge sparkling diamond in the centre.

According to jewellery experts obtained by this publication, the ring is estimated to be worth over £1 million.

Kris shared this picture to her Instagram stories, prompting rumours of engagement. Picture: Instagram

Fans immediately started speculating over the rock on Jenner's Instagram meaning that she is about to wed her boyfriend of ten years.

A fan wrote on a popular Kardashian Reddit forum and said: "I was thinking engagement", whilst another said "A Kris wedding sounds like fun content for the show."

Kris and Corey first started dating in 2014 after meeting at a party in Ibiza, Spain.

The pair have been dating since 2014. Picture: Getty

The pair quickly became an item and took lavish holidays just months after meeting.

Kris and Corey became Insta-official a year later, following the momager's split from ex Caitlyn Jenner.

Neither Kris or Corey have addressed the engagement rumours as of yet.