Kris Jenner sparks engagement rumours with Corey Gamble after sharing $1 million ring

17 February 2023, 10:55

Fans have been speculating that Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey may be tying the knot...

Kris Jenner has sparked engagement speculation after she took to her Instagram story to share a huge diamond ring.

The 67-year-old momager has been dating 42-year-old Corey Gamble for a decade, and posted the sparker around Valentine's Day, prompting fans to believe they are engaged.

Jenner's ring is estimated to cost around £1 million ($1.2 million), which was positioned on her wedding finger.

Kendall Jenner, 26, pressured to freeze her eggs by mother Kris Jenner

Kris and Corey have prompted engagement rumours.
Kris and Corey have prompted engagement rumours. Picture: Getty

In the story, Kris shared a close-up snap of the sparkler on her wedding ring finger, as she held hands with Corey.

The piece of jewellery consisted of a simple silver band with a huge sparkling diamond in the centre.

According to jewellery experts obtained by this publication, the ring is estimated to be worth over £1 million.

Kris Jenner dating history: from Robert Kardashian to Corey Gamble

Kris shared this picture to her Instagram stories, prompting rumours of engagement.
Kris shared this picture to her Instagram stories, prompting rumours of engagement. Picture: Instagram

Fans immediately started speculating over the rock on Jenner's Instagram meaning that she is about to wed her boyfriend of ten years.

A fan wrote on a popular Kardashian Reddit forum and said: "I was thinking engagement", whilst another said "A Kris wedding sounds like fun content for the show."

Kris and Corey first started dating in 2014 after meeting at a party in Ibiza, Spain.

Kris Jenner 'reveals' Khloe Kardashian's newborn son's name

The pair have been dating since 2014.
The pair have been dating since 2014. Picture: Getty

The pair quickly became an item and took lavish holidays just months after meeting.

Kris and Corey became Insta-official a year later, following the momager's split from ex Caitlyn Jenner.

Neither Kris or Corey have addressed the engagement rumours as of yet.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Nick Cannon's baby mama Bre Tiesi SLAMS claim he missed Valentine's Day

Nick Cannon's baby mama Bre Tiesi SLAMS claim he missed Valentine's Day

Kendall Jenner hits back at Photoshop claims from viral bikini snap

Kendall Jenner hits back at Photoshop claims from viral bikini snap

Maya Jama addresses injury which left Love Island viewers concerned

Maya Jama addresses injury which left Love Island viewers concerned

Chris Brown fan proposed to mid-concert

Chris Brown fans react after man PROPOSES to girlfriend mid-concert

Chris Brown

Trending

Rihanna claps back at criticism over calling her baby son 'fine'

Rihanna claps back at criticism over calling her baby son 'fine'

Rihanna

Ice Spice Dating History

Ice Spice dating history: From Drake to Caleb McLaughlin

Who is MGK's guitarist Sophie Lloyd? Age, Instagram & more revealed

Who is MGK's guitarist Sophie Lloyd? Age, Instagram & more revealed

Rihanna new album

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna

Everything we know about Rihanna's second pregnancy

Everything we know about Rihanna's second pregnancy

Rihanna

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
Homegrown Heat
90's Hip-Hop Classics
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection