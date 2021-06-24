Kris Jenner dating history: from Robert Kardashian to Corey Gamble

Who is Kris Jenner dating right now? Does she have a boyfriend and how many times has she been married?

Kris Jenner is the world-renowned momager of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, multi-millionaire businesswoman and general securer of the bag.

The California native, who has six children (Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner), has been married twice and is currently dating business executive Corey Gamble.

Here's a comprehensive list of Kris Jenner's relationships.

Corey Gamble Kris and Corey have been dating since 2014. Picture: Getty Following her separation from Bruce Jenner - who, two years later, transitioned and took the name Caitlyn - Kris started dating business executive and talent manager Corey Gamble. Kris and Corey reportedly met through mutual friends at a party that Kanye West threw for fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday in Ibiza. Corey made his Keeping Up With The Kardashians debut in March 2015, and they made their Met Gala debut together a year later. They reportedly split in October 2017, but soon reconciled, although Kris later told celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser that she would probably marry Corey. You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past," she explained. "I’m in a really great relationship right now, and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up."

Caitlyn Jenner Kris and Caitlyn shared a tumultuous relationship after Caitlyn's transition. Picture: Getty Kris married for the second time in April 1991 to retired Olympian Bruce Jenner, who publicly came out as a transgender woman two decades later, taking the name Caitlyn. The pair married after five months of dating, one month after Kris' divorce from ex-husband Robert Kardashian was finalised. They welcomed their first daughter, Kendall, in 1995, and their second, Kylie, in 1997. Caitlyn, then Bruce, appeared heavily in the earlier seasons of KUWTK. The Jenners announced their separation in October 2013, with Kris filing for divorce year later. Caitlyn announced her transition with a Vanity Fair cover in June 2015, saying at the time, "I'm so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can't wait for you to get to know her/me."

Todd Waterman In her autobiography All Things Kardashian, Kris confessed to having an affair with a man named 'Ryan' during her marriage to Robert Kardashian. It was later revealed that 'Ryan' was a false name used to describe her real lover, former professional soccer player Todd Waterman. In 2012, Waterman revealed details of their relationship and claimed that their affair started began back in 1989, over a decade into Kris' marriage to lawyer Robert. "I was attracted to Kris," he said, "I’m sure we danced and had a good time in the club. We came back to her friend’s home in Beverly Hills. "And our first time was in her friend’s closet. We found a little place in the house and consummated the relationship. "It was a magical night, surreal. I think it was two people who were both open to experiencing something in their life at that time. It was fate, we invited it and we just ran with it and from that point on. We didn’t hold back." In her book, Kris claims her husband Robert hired a private detective to catch her cheating, eventually finding them in a Beverly Hills restaurant and leading to their divorce.

Robert Kardashian Kris Jenner met lawyer Robert Kardashian in the '70s. Picture: Getty Kris Jenner's first marriage was to lawyer Robert Kardashian in 1978. They met at a horse race in California five years prior, when Robert was 28 and Kris - who was dating professional golfer Cesar Sanudo at the time - was just 17. They broke up at one point and Robert began dating Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla Presley, while Kris dated phogtapher Alfred M. Garcia, but they later reconciled. They went on to have four children - Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert Jr. - and were married for 13 years before they divorced in March 1991 after Robert found out about Kris' affair with Todd Waterman. They remained close friends until Robert's death from oesophageal cancer in 2003, four years before the first episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2007.

Alfred M. Garcia American Airlines flight attendant Kris started dating photographer Alfred M. Garcia during her split from Robert Kardashian. Kris and Garcia, who was four years older than her, began dating around 1973 after they were introduced by a mutual friend, Debbie Kathleen Mungle. During their relationship, Garcia took plenty of photos of Kris, who was interested in pursuing modelling. They eventually broke up and Kris married Robert, but they remained friends, with Garcia saying, "We went our separate ways. I was really involved in photography, and my attention was on that. "I wasn't into having a steady girlfriend, but Kris and I stayed friends, and then she called me to do the model pictures, and then her wedding."