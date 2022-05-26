Kendall Jenner, 26, pressured to freeze her eggs by mother Kris Jenner

26 May 2022, 13:06

The 26-year-old model momentarily choked on her coffee after her mother Kris Jenner suggested she should freeze her eggs.

Kendall Jenner sat down for a chat with her mother Kris Jenner, where Kris tried to convince her to take steps to have a baby.

Kendall Jenner fans compare her 'new lips' to sister Kylie

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, momager Kris, 66, shocked Kendall, 26, with a discussion about freezing her eggs.

Kendall Jenner momentarily choked on her coffee after her mother Kris approached her about having a baby
Kendall Jenner momentarily choked on her coffee after her mother Kris approached her about having a baby. Picture: Instagram

The 26-year-old model was taken aback by the conversation, causing her to momentarily choke on her coffee.

'It's my life. I don’t know if I’m ready yet,' Kendall replied, after Kris suggested she should have a baby, seemingly at random.

'When you were born, I made your body inside my body, so I made your eggs inside of me,' Kris explained. 'That means I made —'

'—My eggs. I've seen this on TikTok. Are you watching TikTok?' Kendall replied.

Kris Jenner called up her OB-GYN to enquire about Kendall Jenner freezing her eggs
Kris Jenner called up her OB-GYN to enquire about Kendall Jenner freezing her eggs. Picture: Hulu

Kris then decided to ring her OB-GYN, who recommended a cycle of egg freezing. The OB-GYN suggested that the procedure would be more successful due to Kendall being young.

Fans immediately took to social media to discuss how 'uncomfortable' the conversation was to watch.

One fan wrote: "ffs she is only 26 years old, this is ridiculous and offensive to Kendall" while another added: "She’s only 26, calm down."

See other fan reactions below.

Kris seemingly had Kendall's boyfriend, Devin Booker, in mind while talking her daughter into having a baby.

Kendall had previously met the Phoenix Suns basketball star while she was still in a relationship with Ben Simmons. However, they were spotted together on a road trip together in April 2020.

The pairs alleged romance at the time raised eyebrows as he had previously dated Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker fuelled dating rumours in June 2020.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker fuelled dating rumours in June 2020. Picture: Getty

In June 2020, reports claimed that things had accelerated between Kendall and Devin, alleging they were hooking up.

Kendall and Devin continued sharing photos of each other on social media in late 2020 and early 2021..

The couple made things Instagram official with joint posts of the romantic outing for Valentine's Day last year.

