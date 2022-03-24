Kendall Jenner fans compare her 'new lips' to sister Kylie

24 March 2022, 16:30

The supermodel has been compared to her younger sister Kylie, after appearing to have fuller lips in a new video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kendall Jenner has been compared to her younger sister Kylie, after photos show the supermodel with a full pout.

Kendall Jenner posts completely nude photo sparking Instagram guideline debate

On Monday (Mar 21) Kendall, 26, shared a video where her lips looked bigger and fuller than usual.

Fans noticed the star looked totally different as she sported her new red hair and rumoured new lip filler.

While Kendall is dubbed one of the most natural out of the Kardashian-Jenner family, fans have pointed out that her lips look bigger than they ever have.

The supermodel wore a subtle purple-hued nude lip, where she appeared to overline her top lip.

However, fans have also suggested the star has used a beauty filter which is enhancing the size of her lips.

Kendall Jenner spotted out on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kendall Jenner spotted out on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

In the clip Kendall shared on Instagram, her hair looked lighter than it is and her eyes looked rounder, wider and brighter.

As well as all of the above, Kendall's skin looked texture-free and the apples of her cheeks were rosier, while her nose looked more like the coveted 'button nose'.

There were also some pap photos of Kendall out and about where her glossy lips looked bigger without a filter – but it's not known if she's had fillers or not.

Fans of the model have taken to social media to discussion Kendall's new look.

One said: "I’m sorry but Kendall Jenner needs to stop over lining her lips it looks bad, and it’s so painfully obvious. If it looked good I wouldn’t care. But sis, please."

Another fan wrote: "Apparently she was just playing with filters that make the lips balloon out."

A third fan wrote: "So much for looking natural".

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala.
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Other fans claimed it was just a filter. One fan wrote: "That’s a filter. I’m pretty sure there are pap pictures from same day and her lips are normal" while another added: "

See more fan reactions below.

Kylie is known for her iconic lip kits that include a liquid lipstick and lip liner – a phenomenon in the early 2010s that led to many people wanting to achieve a fuller lip look.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

R. Kelly serenades inmate's daughter in leaked prison phone call

R. Kelly serenades inmate's daughter in leaked prison phone call

R Kelly

Nines reveals he has been released from prison

Nines reveals he has been released from prison

Quavo dating history: his girlfriends and exes from Saweetie to Iggy Azalea

Quavo dating history: his girlfriends and exes from Saweetie to Karrueche Tran
Drake & LeBron James surprise Toronto mother with $100,000 in heartwarming video

Drake & LeBron James surprise Toronto mother with $100,000 in heartwarming video

Drake

Trending

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced they've worked out her son's new name

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced they've worked out her son's new name

Kylie Jenner

Mike Tyson says he'll fight Jake Paul for $1 billion

Mike Tyson says he'll fight Jake Paul for $1 billion

Aitch new album 2021: release date, songs, tracklist and more.

Aitch new album 2022: release date, songs, tracklist and more
Machine Gun Kelly slammed for ‘disturbing’ comments about Black women

Machine Gun Kelly slammed for ‘disturbing’ comments about Black women
Kylie Jenner praised for showing stretch marks in post-partum belly photo

Kylie Jenner praised for showing stretch marks in post-partum belly photo

Kylie Jenner

Live Playlists

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

XTRA Gains with Yinka

Homegrown

Capital XTRA New Music