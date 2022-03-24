Kendall Jenner fans compare her 'new lips' to sister Kylie

The supermodel has been compared to her younger sister Kylie, after appearing to have fuller lips in a new video.

Kendall Jenner has been compared to her younger sister Kylie, after photos show the supermodel with a full pout.

On Monday (Mar 21) Kendall, 26, shared a video where her lips looked bigger and fuller than usual.

Breaking: Kendall Jenner’s lips have exploded. In other news: Los Angeles area dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons report being out of filler. pic.twitter.com/qmBeod9g0T — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 22, 2022

Fans noticed the star looked totally different as she sported her new red hair and rumoured new lip filler.

While Kendall is dubbed one of the most natural out of the Kardashian-Jenner family, fans have pointed out that her lips look bigger than they ever have.

The supermodel wore a subtle purple-hued nude lip, where she appeared to overline her top lip.

However, fans have also suggested the star has used a beauty filter which is enhancing the size of her lips.

Kendall Jenner spotted out on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

In the clip Kendall shared on Instagram, her hair looked lighter than it is and her eyes looked rounder, wider and brighter.

As well as all of the above, Kendall's skin looked texture-free and the apples of her cheeks were rosier, while her nose looked more like the coveted 'button nose'.

There were also some pap photos of Kendall out and about where her glossy lips looked bigger without a filter – but it's not known if she's had fillers or not.

Fans of the model have taken to social media to discussion Kendall's new look.

Kendall Jenner via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/h7S7XCojTz — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) March 22, 2022

One said: "I’m sorry but Kendall Jenner needs to stop over lining her lips it looks bad, and it’s so painfully obvious. If it looked good I wouldn’t care. But sis, please."

Another fan wrote: "Apparently she was just playing with filters that make the lips balloon out."

A third fan wrote: "So much for looking natural".

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Other fans claimed it was just a filter. One fan wrote: "That’s a filter. I’m pretty sure there are pap pictures from same day and her lips are normal" while another added: "

See more fan reactions below.

kendall was weird asl for telling kylie that nobody needs anything everybody is beautiful quote when she got lips injections as if kendall herself didnt had work done too already kylie is better than me pic.twitter.com/1QjWpvTv3N — v*rsace the scientist (@versheIby) April 2, 2021

i need kendall jenner to admit she has filler in her lips so i can get on with my life. — Kendall (@kennndolll_) December 9, 2021

Does anyone else find it weird that Kendall Jenner has a shit ton of lip filler but all her professional modeling shoots edit her lips to look small/normal? But her selfies/personal pics look totally different????? — registered flex offender (@rgstrdflxoffndr) August 26, 2021

remember when kendall jenner was talking about kylie behind her back & saying her lips look too big & she has too much filler… I can’t be the only one who thinks this lip liner / filler situation is tooo much??? kylie’s lips look more real than this, yet ken is the “natural one” pic.twitter.com/cB9L26t1pz — ⚡️ (@harryscerise) February 14, 2022

Kylie is known for her iconic lip kits that include a liquid lipstick and lip liner – a phenomenon in the early 2010s that led to many people wanting to achieve a fuller lip look.

