Kendall Jenner posts completely nude photo sparking Instagram guideline debate

The supermodel sparked a debate on Instagram nudity guidelines amongst fans, after sharing a nude photo of herself on the social media platform.

Kendall Jenner has sparked a debate online around Instagram's nudity guidelines after the model posted a photo from a nude photoshoot.

In a recent Instagram upload, the 26-year-old supermodel shared images from her photoshoot with i-D Magazine.

Kendall Jenner is is an American model, socialite, and media personality. She rose to fame being on the reality tv show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'. Jenner began modelling at the age of 14. Picture: Getty

In the photos, Jenner was pictured in multiple outfits, including a swimsuit, long jacket, dress pants, and a mini skirt.

However, one photo in particular, the model was completely naked, sparking mixed responses in her comment section.

While some fans saluted the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for being an advocate for body positivity, others questioned why Instagram's guidelines did not seem to apply to the model.

According to Instagram’s Community Guidelines, the platform doesn't allow nudity for “a variety of reasons,” while acknowledging “that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature”.

However, Instagram does allow photos “in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest,” as well as “nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures”.

Kendall Jenner has received mixed comments after she shared a nude photo of herself from a photoshoot, on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Many fans have argued that Instagram is picking and choosing who is able to post nudes, as other users have been blocked or banned from the platform for posting similar photos.

One fan wrote: "Glad you’re able to post nudes on IG, when thousands of other women get deleted daily for posting things that aren’t even this naked. Keep up the good work, maybe they will let everyone post nudes now. Oh, it doesn’t work that way. Sucks for us I guess."

Another fan wrote: “@Instagram just wondering how this doesn’t completely violate your community guidelines?! Like come on, just be honest and say you pick and choose who has to follow your ‘guidelines.”

Twitter users also chimed in on the debate, with one writing: "kendall Jenner being able to post her entire nude body on IG including nipples makes me so mad for all of us who lost our accounts over bikini pics."

Another Twitter user added: "How can Kendall Jenner pose fully nude on Instagram and be fine? but god forbid I cover my nipples with emojis & my posts get taken down."

While many expressed that it is unfair that Jenner is able to post nude content on Instagram, while others can't, some fans deemed the post to be insensitive for another reason.

Some fans also felt the timing of the Kendall's post was inappropriate considering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“WW3 is starting … better post a nude”- Kendall Jenner and her PR team… who impressively keep missing every f**king mark" one Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user wrote: "Not Kendall Jenner posting nudes while a war is insinuating lol"

War: *begins*

Kendall Jenner: *posts nude* — Nem (@broemi_) February 24, 2022

kendall jenner really has no idea what is happening to people other than herself, first the astroworld thing and now posting nudes while ukraine is being invaded — claire (@bibibopstan) February 24, 2022

So Kendall Jenner posted a nude of herself on Instagram???Huh — Jason🇮🇪🚀 ¹³ (@JasonRockets6) February 24, 2022

Kendall Jenner is insane for posting nudes & pray for Ukraine 💔 right after — alessia (@aIess1a) February 25, 2022

